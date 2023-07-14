Application Manager - Enterprise Solutions
2023-07-14
Do you want to manage and develop Enterprise Solutions to enable IT users, business operations and a sustainable society? Then we want to know more about you, apply now!
Enable a modern IT environment
We are seeking a committed application manager with a talent for business and operations software systems to join our team in application management and IT services at Boliden. Boliden is a high-tech company, we provide metals essential for a sustainable society which is made possible in great part by IT. As an application manager, you have a key role in managing relationships with users and stakeholders and one or more of our company's applications including ERP (financial), HR, documentation and operational systems. At the beginning of next year, we will also take on Zalaris and Quinyx (payroll and scheduling systems) which will be the primary applications for you to manage. Together we support business and IT users with a modern and problem-free IT environment.
Key responsibilities are:
Manage the maintenance of our company's software applications
Ensure the reliability, scalability, usability and quality of our applications
Monitor and analyze application performance metrics
Act on challenging support matters
Follow developments in relevant areas and proactively propose improvements
Actively participate in team meetings
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and requirements
Manage external suppliers who assist in the maintenance of the system
Participate in IT related projects and implementations
A versatile assignment that involves elements of both a strategic and operational nature, with a high level of independence and great scope for personal initiative. Placement in Boliden or at one of our sites depending on your preferences, with occasional work trips.
Requirements
We believe you are team oriented with an analytical mindset and problem-solving skills. You have integrity, create trusting collaborations and you are interested in learning and applying new innovation.
Requirements are:
A college or university degree in computer science
Experience in project management and application management
Proficiency in English and preferably Swedish, or at least an interest and efforts in learning the language
A driver's license for a passenger car
Consulting experience and skills in the systems we use are advantageous, as well as knowledge in Finnish
Apply now
Every journey is different at Boliden, what will yours look like? Apply now with a few clicks and your CV, until Sunday 20 August 2023. Please notice that recruitment might take place on an ongoing basis.
Offer
We are happy to help and welcome you to Boliden. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer a comprehensive benefits package and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of mining and metals!
Contact information
Questions about the position? Please contact me, Christer Andersson, + 46 70 264 83 69, christer.d.andersson@boliden.com
. I appreciate your interest! Questions about applying? Please contact our Talent Acquisition Partner Terese Lindholm, terese.lindholm@boliden.com
. Union information is available from Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, +46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
