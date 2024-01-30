Application Expert - Store Lifecycle
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
The brands in the H&M Group are on an exciting journey to creating the next best solutions for our customers. We are building new ecommerce solutions which are fit for purpose for each of the brand with their needs and a new identity which will empower the growth and create new meaningful relationships with customers. This also gives us an opportunity to embrace and implement a completely new and modern architecture on cloud using the MACH principles. We want to foster an environment where we work as a team to create the best solutions, develop each other and learn new technologies and have fun. Being close to the business gives us an edge to understand the needs of our customer better.
Job Description
We are looking for someone who thrives in the middle between Business and Tech, preferably with previous experience from working on the technical side towards store expansion processes on the business side. As an Application Expert in Store Lifecycle, Corporate Support you are accountable for the technical know-how, providing in-depth technical support to both business and tech users of LIMA. Your expertise on the application 's architecture, integration capabilities, configuration options and upcoming functionality will be crucial in resolving complex technical issues, optimizing performance, and informing stakeholders of new features, bringing value to business.
Responsibilities
Serve as the technical authority and primary point of contact for the application, be an expert on best practices for how to utilize the application.
Work closely with the vendor to understand and leverage the software 's full capabilities.
Provide expert technical support to users, troubleshooting complex issues and identifying root causes.
Collaborate with the vendors support team to escalate and resolve critical issues.
Collect feedback, analyze, and customize the application based on user requirements, available configuration options and scripting capabilities.
Collaborate with internal teams, such as developers and business experts to ensure integration with other systems.
Stay up to date with vendor roadmap and application enhancements, act as gatekeeper and proactively communicate upcoming features, enhancements and changes that are relevant to users and stakeholders.
Conduct demonstration and trainings of new features to promote and guide usage of new features
Qualifications
Skills and Abilities
Experience / Interest in working with product and product improvements to support one or several business areas related to store expansion (Construction, Facility, Store Portfolio Management, Expansion controlling, etc).
Experience working as Application Expert, Application Specialist or in a similar role.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to analyze complex issues and provide effective solutions.
Excellent vendor management skills, communicating with external vendor of application and other systems.
Strong ability to contribute to solving complex functional problems within the product relating to subject matter expertise.
Skilled in setting priorities and analyze impact from both business and tech perspective.
Skilled in pinpointing and building business cases for what is needed to improve end-user efficiency, resulting in business value and customer satisfaction.
You are an effective team player that can express technical concepts, ideas, feelings, opinions, and conclusions to peers and people with an only limited technical background and contribute positively to your team environment.
Functional Knowledge
Knowledge of business processes connected to store expansion (Construction, Facility, Store Portfolio Management, Expansion controlling, etc)
Knowledge of LIMA application
Communication skills
Training / Education skills
Test Management
Quality Assurance
Prioritization and Planning
Acceptance testing
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Sounds interesting?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist - wojciech.dziadura@hm.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Södra Larmgatan 11 (visa karta
)
411 16 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Design / Monki Jobbnummer
8430852