Application Engineer
2023-02-01
Give yourself an outstanding opportunity to develop and form career in a dynamic and international environment. We are now looking for a Application Engineer to join us at G+D Mobile Security for a permanent position based in Stockholm.
Your future tasks
The Application Engineer role is a technical and operative role where you will manage day-to-day operations in cloud- and datacenters in all service delivery scenarios. This is a role with high level of responsibility and you will get the chance to work with exciting projects across different cultures.
You will work close with the rest of the team with service implementation and you will report to the Cloud & DC Manager. Moreover, in this role you will:
Be part of a team installing, integrating and troubleshooting different G+D solutions within our Datacenters, Cloud and/or customer environments. In other words, resolution of incidents and problems will be an important part of this role.
Work as 3rd Level Support, help the second line support team resolving tickets opened by customers regarding our solutions.
Who are you?
Important skills for the Application Engineer are technical and software application knowledge as well as service management skills.
University degree in Computer Sciences, IT or related technical field
Experience in R&D and IT
Experience in operating and troubleshooting java applications
Preferably Telecommunications and Payment industry experience
What can we offer you?
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with talented people in an international and innovative environment. G+D is a well-established family-owned company at the forefront of the market. Besides a dynamic and evolving industry, we offer you:
4000 SEK wellness allowance/year
3 additional days off/year
1 sport activity hour/week
Collective Agreement - IT & Telekomföretagen within Almega
Benify Portal - Health activities and discounts
Skandia Health Insurance
Vacation exchange
Hybrid office 50% from home (if you want to)
Breakfast at the office every Wednesday
Are you curious about an international technology group and traditional family-owned company, with over 11,000 employees in 32 countries? Apply to G+D today by sending your application with subject: "Application Manager" to career.gdsems@gi-de.com
or apply directly here.
About us
G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,300 employees and generated sales of MEUR 877 in the 2019 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.
G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive position. For more information, please visit: https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security. Så ansöker du
