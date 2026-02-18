Application Engineer - Custom Design
2026-02-18
Join Berg Propulsion - Where Engineering Meets Purpose
At Berg Propulsion, we don't just build propulsion systems - we power the world's oceans. Every day, our teams create technology that keeps vessels moving safely, efficiently, and sustainably. And now, we're looking for people who want to make a real impact on the future of marine innovation.
If you're driven by curiosity, teamwork, and the desire to shape solutions used across the globe, this is your opportunity.
Why You'll Love Working at Berg Propulsion
Here, you'll be part of a company where innovation is hands-on, ideas matter, and people genuinely care about each other's success.
Work with meaningful technology Your engineering solutions will help power ships worldwide - from early concept to real-life results you can see, touch, and experience.
Shape future-proof solutions Join projects that refine the next generation of propulsion systems and push the boundaries of what's possible at sea.
Grow with people who want you to succeed We believe in sharing knowledge, lifting each other, and celebrating wins as a team. Collaboration isn't just a value - it's how we work every day.
Be trusted - and empowered We give responsibility early, offer freedom in how you work, and support you in taking ownership of both challenges and achievements.
Enjoy a workplace like no other Our facility is surrounded by the Gothenburg archipelago - an inspiring, coastal environment that makes going to work feel different.
Our Core Values - The Heart of Who We Are
Our culture is built on four values that guide every decision, every collaboration, and every solution we create.
Team Spirit - We win together We support one another, share knowledge openly, and build real unity across teams and locations. Success is something we achieve together - with colleagues, customers, and partners.
Commitment - We follow through We care deeply about our craft and our promises. With integrity, focus, and dedication, we deliver solutions that last and make a difference.
Accountability - We take ownership We take responsibility not just for results, but for the journey. When challenges arise, we learn, grow, and move forward - always building trust along the way.
Respect - We value everyone We treat people with openness, fairness, and care. We listen actively and embrace different perspectives - because great ideas come from everyone.
These values are the foundation of life at Berg Propulsion - and the culture you step into when you join us.
About the Role - Make an Impact From Day One
As an Electrical Application Engineer, you'll sit at the intersection of innovation, engineering, and customer collaboration. You'll transform real-world needs into smart, reliable electrical solutions - and follow them all the way from idea to implementation.
Your work will shape how vessels operate across the globe. You'll see your designs become reality, both in our facilities and out in the field. This is a role for someone who enjoys variety, thrives on responsibility, and loves solving real challenges with real impact.
What You'll Do
Create electrical drawings for customized systems
Develop new hardware concepts and update existing ones
Support service, production, and sales with technical expertise
Collaborate closely with customers - on-site and in projects
Evaluate customer requirements and define technical feasibility
Conduct technical assessments of major systems and products
Who You Are
You're someone who loves engineering - and the difference it can make. You enjoy taking initiative, collaborating across disciplines, and turning complex problems into smart and dependable solutions.
You have:
A degree in Automation or Electrical Engineering
Several years of experience in electrical development
The ability to take responsibility and work independently
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish
Experience with EPLAN (meritorious)
Experience in the marine industry (meritorious)
Experience working with AICS or maritime classification societies (meritorious)
Join Us - and Shape the Future of Marine Propulsion
At Berg Propulsion, you'll be part of a team that builds technology with purpose - systems that keep the world moving and contribute to a more sustainable marine future.
Ready to take the next step in your career?
For questions regarding the role, please contact recruiting manager Hanna Hvarfvén: 0761-175005
Visit www.bergpropulsion.com
