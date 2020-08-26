Application Developer - Mainframe to Java/Openshift - Explipro Group AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Application Developer - Mainframe to Java/Openshift
Explipro Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-08-26

We are looking for an application developer to work with one of our customers core applications used in product development.

The core application is used within product development, specifically product documentation. The delivery has started a journey to modernize the solution moving from mainframe to Java/OpenShift. This is a transition that will take many years and the assignment is long term where you will continuously learn new technologies as well as about mainframe.

Responsibilities
* Proactively drive enhancements and maintenance activities needed for the solution.
* Breakdown and analyze the requirements to time and cost estimations for development
* Develop and deliver the GUI and server part of the mainframe application (JAVA swing).
* Involve the team in your work to secure a smooth delivery (eliminate or at least minimize hand-over)
* Support incident resolutions and problem investigations (root cause analysis)
* And finally, but not at least, continuously reflect upon how things are done and where it can improve. Technology-wise as well as in way-of-working.

Required skills
* Developer skills - Java
* Microservices
* OpenShift
* Team player
* Drive to learn the DVP domain, especially PDM skills.
* Experience from agile development and continuous improvements
* Fluent in English - both written and spoken

Preferred skills
* UX competence is a plus



About Explipro

We are located in Göteborg, the center of the Swedish automotive cluster. We are an expanding consulting company with a senior profile in automotive, telecom, medtech and public safety. The average experience is 10 plus years for our employees. We have a long-term perspective on our employees, investing in competence and with an individual career plan for everyone.

The company and management culture at Explipro are open, non-formal and solution oriented. The company structure is flat. Everyone in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.

This is an international environment, we speak English at Explipro and with our customers. Our core values are helpfulness and simplicity. That is who we are, and we believe that this approach generates good results for all of us - You, Explipro and our customers. It is important that you can appreciate our values and that you are willing to contribute to the development of our company.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
100%. Tillträde: Enligt överenskommelse Tillsvidareanställning

Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26

Ersättning
Fast eller enligt överenskommelse

Företag
Explipro Group AB

Jobbnummer
5334249

