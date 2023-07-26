Application Consultant - Integration Services
2023-07-26
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you a highly professional Application Consultant? Are you interested in contributing to the Vattenfall's vision in becoming fossil free within one generation? Then we are looking for you!
In the department Integration Competence Center, part of Vattenfall IT, in one of our offices in Hamburg, Amsterdam or Stockholm we are we looking for an Application Consultant with a focus on Integration Services.
What will you do?
As an Application Consultant you will support Vattenfall business areas in all Vattenfall countries and be a part of an international, highly skilled, experienced and motivated team who is eager to share expertise. Vattenfall IT has a cloud-first strategy and runs one of the largest cloud subscriptions in Microsoft Azure. You will become responsible for the design and implementation of integration solutions within IT, and work with .Net and C#, BizTalk, SQL Intergration Services, WCF, Microsoft Azure and API management. Meetings with international colleagues are mostly held virtually, however some travelling to our other offices will also be required.
The integration services we are offering range from complex integration flows like for Smart Metering data to REST APIs to connect Web Frontends or mobile apps to the line of business systems. You will get the possibility to work with multiple technologies for integrating systems and data.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Create technical solution design for integration projects
Implement, test and document integration solutions based on .Net/C#, Microsoft BizTalk, WCF, SQL Server Integration Services, Azure Data Factory and Microsoft Azure
Contribute to continuous improvement of integration platform on-premise and in the cloud
Work closely with business analysts and IT-Architects in different projects
Location
Amsterdam, Hamburg or Stockholm
Qualifications
Who are you?
Are you triggered by working with complex integration solutions connected to latest technologies? Since we deal with challenging tasks and complex technology, professionalism and quality in deliveries to customers is important, therefore you have good cooperation skills.
Within IT we value your communication skills as much as your technical skills. We are looking for good communicators who are able to listen, bring a message across clearly and have the ability to adapt to and challenge their audience. We also believe that you have:
Next to this you bring:
Bachelor or Master degree in e.g. Computer Science, Information Management or similar
At least 3 years of experience in .Net and C#, Azure Cloud, Biztalk, SQL Server Integration Services, Azure Data Factory and API Management
Experience with Kafka is a plus
Good team player in an international team
Willing to learn and have a positive attitude towards change and challenges
Fluent in English (German, Dutch, Polish or Swedish language skills are a plus)
Additional information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 27th of August 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via phone: +49 40 790221374.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
