Application Configuration Developer
2025-10-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
Job Description
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative Crew and Operations management products for the world's leading airlines.
The Digital Solutions & Analytics implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of these systems to ensure airlines all over the world can optimize their crew members' work schedules and aircraft utilization.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will work in an agile environment that fosters continuous improvement. You'll be surrounded by a team of talented, creative, and highly motivated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 50 different nations but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world.
At Jeppesen work life balance is important. We offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes a pension plan, health care insurance, Wellness contribution and winter break (off between 23 December and 2 January).
Jeppesen is looking for a System Configuration Developer for our Digital Solutions & Analytics implementation department based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As System Configuration Developer you will be a key member of a dynamic team of 5-10, you will actively tailor innovative solutions to meet our clients' unique crew and aircraft planning needs. You will work closely with the client to handle expectations, building long-term relations and ensure our solution brings the customer optimal value. You will collaborate with your team and other departments to solve technical challenges and programming tasks in an efficient way.
We are looking for solution-oriented team members with expertise in software implementation. We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics and value individuals who have an analytical approach to problem solving, strong communication and collaboration skills both within and outside your team, an interest in technology as well as human relations and a curiosity to learn and explore new ways of doing things. For this position it is vital that you are passionate about learning the airline business and that you see yourself as a team player ready to contribute in workshops and communicating with different stakeholders as part of the requirements gathering and implementation process.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience): :
2+ years of working experience
Experience working with Python
Advanced knowledge of the English language in both verbal and written communications
Preferred Qualifications (Education/Experience):
MSc or BSc in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent
Airline and specifically Crew and / or Operations planning
Rave knowledge
Working with clients and their end users
Managing a codebase using a tool such as Git and GitLab/GitHub, or equivalent
Development and administration in Linux systems
Software testing
Functional Programming
If you're ready to make a difference in the aviation industry, we encourage you to apply by sending your CV in English. We are continuously scanning CVs and would love to hear from you soon!
Join us if you want to:
Be part of implement a new application that improves the life of thousands of airline crew members
Have the opportunity to work with the most well-known companies in the aviation world
Learn new things every day
Work together with highly motivated and skilled team mates
Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
