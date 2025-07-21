Application Architect
2025-07-21
Are you ready to shape the future of Telia operations and be at the heart of digital IT transformation?
Right now, we're looking for a passionate and visionary Application Architect to join our journey, with a focus on Service Order Management (SOM). This role is a key in designing systems that power seamless service delivery across mobile, fixed, and converged networks.
Whether you're based in the Nordics or Baltics, if you have a deep understanding of telecommunication services, OSS applications and a passion for architecture, we want to hear from you.
Join us and help define the architecture that drives tomorrow's digital telco!
As a Application Architect, you'll...
You'll be part of a distributed and international team, working in an agile environment at the forefront of Telia transformation. Our mission is to modernize and streamline service fulfillment and orchestration across mobile, fixed, and converged networks-leveraging technologies like catalog-driven orchestration, cloud-native platforms, and automation.
You'll work closely with other cross-functional BBS and OSS teams, as well as with leading vendors such as Ericsson.
Your primary responsibility will be to serve as the Application Architect across development initiatives and capabilities. You'll ensure architectural consistency and technical excellence across the Service Order Management (SOM) landscape.
This role includes, but is not limited to:
Defining and maintaining a application and services architecture for Service Order Management.
Leading design across projects, ensuring alignment with enterprise architecture and TM Forum standards.
Performing requirements analysis during features, and producing high- and low-level design documentation.
Applying security-by-design principles and ensuring compliance with architectural governance.
Acting as a technical liaison between internal teams and external vendors, ensuring quality and performance across the Service Order Management (SOM ) ecosystem.
Who we're looking for
We're on a task to redefine how telecom services are delivered-faster, smarter, and more customer-centric. To succeed in this journey, we're looking for someone who thrives in change, embraces complexity, and is passionate about building the next generation of OSS architecture.
You are a forward-thinking problem solver who understands that behind every service order, there's a customer experience that matters. You're curious, analytical, and collaborative-someone who sees the big picture but also dives deep into technical detail. Whether you're already an expert or aspiring to become one, you're driven by a desire to shape how services are orchestrated, fulfilled, and managed across modern telecom networks.
We're open to both senior and junior profiles-what matters most is your passion for transformation and your willingness to grow into a technical leader in this space.
Key Areas of Expertise We Value:
Core OSS Domains: SOM (EOC, ECM), Inventory, Service orchestration, SIM/eSIM lifecycle management, TM Forum Open APIs, and catalog-driven orchestration.
Architecture & Development: HLD/LLD documentation, system requirement analysis, roadmap planning, security-by-design, and integration.
Platforms & Automation: Microservices, REST APIs, Kubernetes, CI/CD, cloud-native OSS, and automation frameworks.
Ways of Working & Vendor Collaboration: Agile/SAFe methodologies, and experience working with vendors.
We are more than a workplace
Join our inclusive team and collaborate with over 18,000 talented colleagues from around the globe. Recognized as a Climate Leader in the Nordics and Baltics, we're passionate about creating great products and delivering extraordinary customer experiences while always prioritizing sustainability. We believe our people are our most valuable asset, ensuring everyone feels welcome and valued. When you join us, you'll receive a comprehensive benefits package tailored to your local market, opportunities for remote work, and more. You'll also have the chance to earn a bonus based on your performance and Telia's results. If you want to make a real impact, this is the place where you belong.
Ready to make better happen?
We 're looking forward to your application by 07/31/2025. Please apply through our recruitment system to keep your data safe, as we can't accept resumes via email.
Required background checks will be performed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
E-post: kadri.remmelgas@telia.ee
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1, Solna (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9433595