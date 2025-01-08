App Project Manager To Assa Abloy!
2025-01-08
Are you passionate about creating inspiring, user-friendly mobile applications that unlock entrepreneurial potential? As a App Project Manager at ASSA ABLOY, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our mobile solutions. Collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders, you'll own the product backlog, prioritize user stories and ensure every development sprint delivers maximum value. With a focus on innovation, simplicity and quality, you'll help expand our competitive edge while keeping product handling costs optimized. If you're ready to make an impact and bring your vision to life, we welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a App Product Manager at ASSA ABLOY, you will play a vital role in shaping the vision and execution of our mobile applications. Your mission is to create and maintain a prioritized product backlog, ensuring that inspiring, user-friendly, and competitive mobile applications align with our business goals and maximize entrepreneurial potential.
Responsibilities & Authorities:
• Lead by example to inspire and motivate team members toward peak performance and collaboration.
• Establish clear goals, provide regular feedback, and foster open communication.
• Implement efficient workflows to enhance productivity and project outcomes.
• Oversee ongoing development projects and ensure cross-product compatibility through regular reviews.
• Coordinate product testing and certification with verification teams.
• Participate in or manage cross-departmental project teams.
• Supervise students working on practical assignments or master's theses.
You are offered
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will work collaboratively with interdisciplinary teams, including Product Area Services, Product Units (PU Heads, POs, R&D, and Project Managers) and other development teams such as sensors. Through your leadership, you will ensure that each product increment delivers clear value to stakeholders while driving innovation, simplicity, and quality.
Within your area of responsibility, the following tasks are included:
• Develop and maintain a structured, prioritized product backlog.
• Gather and prioritize requirements in alignment with stakeholders and business objectives.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including developers and UI/UX designers, to deliver high-quality features.
• Serve as the primary contact for all product-related inquiries and decisions.
• Create and oversee detailed product roadmaps and release plans.
• Ensure timely and high-quality product releases that meet standards and deadlines.
• Conduct market research and competitor analysis to identify new opportunities.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who has a bachelor's degree in electronics, computer engineering, or equivalent
• A person with excellent writing skills in English who communicates confidently both orally and in writing
• Someone who has work experience in an R&D role
• Someone who has excellent computer skills
It is meritorious if you have
• Someone who has teamleading experience
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Learn more about Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB here!
