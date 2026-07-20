APO to Group Treasury
Swedbank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced APO with strong financial acumen to lead the development and lifecycle management of Swedbank's Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP) system.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Work on strategically important banking infrastructure that supports the Group's profitability measurement process and management of interest and liquidity risks
Act as the bridge between different units in the bank (Treasury, Finance, Risk etc) to ensure that our FTP capabilities meet evolving business, regulatory, and strategic requirements
Translate business needs into clear product requirements while working closely with agile development teams in a collaborative environment
Ensure that the FTP system supports the transfer of interest rate and liquidity risk from the business areas to Group Treasury in a transparent and auditable way
What is needed in this role:
Proven experience as an APO or similar role
• 5 years of experience in banking, preferably in Treasury, Finance, Risk or Financial Markets.
Understanding and interest of asset and liability management, financial products and markets
Strong analytical mindset and ability to articulate complex and technical matters in a clear way
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
SQL and Teradata development experience is a strong plus
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of a team of knowledgeable and service minded colleagues, who work together to manage Swedbank's funds transfer pricing model, analyse Group Treasury's P&L and forecast the Group's net interest income." Mattias Mauritzon, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 16.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Mattias Mauritzon
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27442-19269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
10007778