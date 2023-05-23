Annonsmall
2023-05-23
Lead developer
Are you an experienced developer / system architect within .NET with experience in PIM or e-commerce who wants to continue to develop and take the step towards the field of architecture? Alternatively, do you already have experience in the field of architecture and want to continue to divide your time between code and architecture?
Then we are looking for you! Apply today.
WHO WE ARE
Nexer Unified Commerce is a specialist unit within Nexer group that delivers ecosystems for digital commerce. Our goal is to give our customers a simpler and more efficient handling, as well as to give our customers' customers a better experience. We do this by bringing together all systems related to digital commerce and customer dialogue into one whole and creating a seamless experience for everyone involved.
We consist of developers, lead developers, architects and project managers divided into four units that deliver solutions in e-commerce, PIM and multi-channel communication. We need you to be able to deliver a whole with both frontend and backend, to be able to streamline our deliveries and succeed even better in our projects.
A NORMAL DAY AT WORK
As a senior .NET developer, you get a varied everyday life, you will work closely with Nexers' customers to develop the best customized solutions for each individual customer. The role means that you work with analysis as well as solution proposals and implementations of systems for e-commerce. You will work in a team together with other competent colleagues.
Your tasks:
• Have the possibility to directly influence the development together with a competent team.
• Balance your time between architecture and development.
• Push through ideas in your area.
• Vary your work and get the opportunity to work from home or from the office.
WHO YOU ARE
You are used to working with designing solutions and to some extent solution issues and are happy to discuss these areas together with your colleagues. You have worked for at least 5 years with system development, preferably in C # or .NET and you also have experience of any PIM platform or E-commerce project. We see it as an advantage if you have experience of inRiver or similar. You enjoy sharing your knowledge with juniors in a team where you get the opportunity to take a mentorship.
Flexibility and curiosity are two components that fit you well as a person and employee and of course you think that problem solving is fun. You thrive in an advisory role and look positively at knowledge sharing and technical discussions between colleagues. You think that communication is important with both customers and colleagues, you also have a business-like and customer-oriented attitude.
NEXER AS EMPLOYER
At Nexer, we work according to the key words Passion and Execution. For us, it means that we love what we do and we get it done. Our corporate culture is strong and something we are proud of, therefore your personal qualities are extra important to us. We have both business acumen, customer orientation and an interest in technology in our blood, and of course an ability to quickly absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions.
We respect everyone and are happy to take advantage of others' experiences while we are happy to share our own. We believe that diversity promotes creativity and helps us grow both as individuals and companies.
APPLICATION
You are welcome to submit your application via the link below. We are unable to handle applications sent via email. We accept applications on an ongoing basis. If you have questions about the service or about Nexer, please email Nathalie Raita nathalie.raita@nexergroup.com
MORE ABOUT NEXER
At Nexer, you get to work in a company where we live our vision of contributing to a better tomorrow. We are now acting and driving the digital revolution forward. We see the opportunity in challenging the status quo and, together with our customers, designing the technology of the future. It is about excellence combined with the opportunity to dream. Working with people who create wow! That's how we make a difference. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23
Tech Recruiter
