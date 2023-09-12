Anläggningsarbetare
Location: Sweden
Company: BLM Entreprenad
About us:
BLM Entreprenad is a Swedish startup company specialized in ground working. We have a strong commitment to quality and are rapidly growing in the construction business. We are currently looking for an experienced groundworker with experience in laying pipes and restoring sidewalks to join our team. Experience is mandatory. We are looking for dedicated and flexible workers who can adapt to work in any type of working space and environment
Position Overview:
As a Groundworker at BLM Entreprenad, you will be responsible for excavation, preparation of the sidewalk space and restoring paved sidewalks after the excavation work is completed. It is important that the project completion meets the standards of the Swedish Municipality you will be working for.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary
Opportunities for career advancement and professional development
A collaborative and safety-focused work environment
The chance to work on diverse and exciting construction projects
How to Apply:
If you are interested and skilled for the position described, please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience to ludbojan@gmail.com
