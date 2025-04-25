Animator
Fantasma Games AB (publ) / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fantasma Games AB (publ) i Stockholm
Job Description
This role will be working with Fantasma Games studio at EveryMatrix. The Animator is responsible for creating high-quality animations for slot games, driving innovation in animation technologies, and providing leadership within the animation team.
Our recent games*-such as Gold Pigger, Vulcan's Gold, and Shadow Summoner Egypt-have been topping the charts, and we are at the beginning of an exciting journey to become a major studio in the iGaming industry.
Fantasma Games has recently become part of EveryMatrix*.
Key Responsibilities
Animation Creation and Execution
Create polished animations for game elements including symbols, characters, backgrounds, and user interface components.
Implement animations according to established artistic direction and technical specifications.
Ensure animations enhance gameplay and contribute to an engaging player experience.
Maintain consistent quality and style across all animated elements in assigned projects.
Technical Implementation
Work within engine limitations to create optimized animations that perform well across different platforms.
Troubleshoot and fix animation bugs to ensure smooth gameplay.
Adhere to technical guidelines regarding file formats, sizes, and other relevant parameters.
Implement feedback from Art Lead, Art Director, and Senior Animators effectively.
Collaboration and Communication
Work closely with game designers, 2D artists, and tech artists to ensure cohesive integration of animations.
Communicate progress, challenges, and resource needs clearly to the Art Lead.
Participate in team meetings and contribute ideas during brainstorming sessions.
Receive mentorship from Senior Animators and provide guidance to Junior Animators when appropriate.
Project Management
Meet assigned deadlines and work efficiently to maintain production schedules.
Manage multiple animation tasks concurrently while maintaining quality.
Document animation processes and techniques for team reference.
Organize and maintain animation assets for potential reuse in future projects.
Continuous Improvement
Stay updated with animation trends and techniques relevant to slot games.
Develop skills in new animation tools and technologies as introduced by Fantasma Games.
Seek and apply feedback to continually improve animation quality and efficiency.
Contribute to the ongoing refinement of animation workflows and processes.
What You Need to Succeed:
2-4 years of experience in game animation or related field
Strong portfolio demonstrating animation skills and versatility
Proficiency with industry-standard animation software
Good understanding of animation principles and techniques
Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
Strong communication skills and receptiveness to feedback
Understanding of slot games and gambling industry preferred
Experience with Spine animation software a plus
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-06
E-post: career@everymatrix.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fantasma Games AB (publ)
(org.nr 559074-0881) Arbetsplats
Fantasma Games AB Kontakt
Simona Simona Busuioc simona.busuioc@everymatrix.com Jobbnummer
9306249