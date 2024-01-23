Animator
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry under our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?We are now looking for a Animator!
We are looking for a talented Animator to join one of our future game teams who will help define and create the initial animation content for the title while closely contributing to the direction and vision in support of the Game Director.
Who you are:
The animator is responsible for producing assets using outstanding skills in keyframe animation, rigging and skinning, within blueprints and animation state machines. Helping define and understand the project's needs from an animation pipeline standpoint, the Animator will switch between the context of helping to structure for future development, while also delivering on assets in the short term to further prototypes and pre-production to find the 'fun' and the 'feel' of the game as early as possible.
The Animator is also expected to work in a way that supports the product focused life cycle of the multidisciplinary team, contributing to product discovery and in delivering as much player value as possible. They will work in tools such as Blender, Maya or Unreal natively aiming to define appropriate pipelines necessary to deliver high quality and efficient assets for the Unreal 5 developer ecosystem.
5+ years hands on experience in game development in Animation
Familiar and proficient in many aspects of art and content development for games including (but not limited to) Animation, Rigging, Skinning and others
Familiarity with broad aspects of game development including gameplay, content creation, and systems
Ability to showcase visual concepts through a variety of means (kitbashing, ripomatics, concept art, etc, whatever works!)
You have shipped a similar title to the original HellDivers or other top-down action games
Experience with, or have shipped titles, on Unreal 4 or greater
Preproduction or Prototyping project phase experience
What you'll do;
Deliver high quality assets during prototyping and preproduction from a broad range of Animation specialties such as keyframe animation, rigging and skinning
Collaborate with project Leadership in defining requirements and content as well as content pipelines that are necessary to achieve the product vision and goals.
Identify and scope the Animation content requirements for the game during early milestones, as well as identify pipeline or tools needs
Set standards or guidelines for other animators and developers as necessary to ensure that our development scales as more people join the team
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period.
Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible. You need to be eligible to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in our newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
