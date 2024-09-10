Animal Technician to AZ in Gothenburg
2024-09-10
We are looking for 3 motivated Animal Technicians to join AstraZeneca in Gothenburg!
Are you passionate about animal care and contributing to innovative scientific research? The Animal Science and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care, and welfare that is compliant to internal standards and external regulations. We are committed to applying the 3Rs principles in all aspects of animal care and study conduction. If you are dedicated to advancing animal welfare in science, we invite you to join our dynamic team!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a 6-month consulting assignment starting in mid-October. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world 's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Your Responsibilities
* Performs daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents and pigs to ensure highest standards of animal care & welfare.
* Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice.
* Responsibilities may include technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
* Maintains daily record keeping for animals and environment.
* Responsibilities may include routine facility operations tasks, dish and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
* Is required to work flexibly across different areas and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
* Ensures that work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS).
The Bigger Picture
AstraZeneca is one of the world 's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we 're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients ' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Our Expectations
* Experience in working with rodents and/or strong interest in animal care and welfare.
* Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science (LAS) particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
* "Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
* Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science - Rodents and Lagomorphs - (LAS) course.
Soft skills:
* Good communication skills
* Ability to perform work independently to the required standard on a consistent basis.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers.
