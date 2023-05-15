Animal Technician at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
2023-05-15
AstraZeneca in Gothenburg is seeking an experienced Animal Technician with expertise in working with rodents!
Are you experienced in working with rodents and have a strong interest in animal care and welfare? Do you understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science? If so, this role might be the right one for you! AstraZeneca in Gothenburg is looking for an Animal Technician to join their team at the Animal Sciences and Technologies (AST) department.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a 6-month consulting assignment with a chance of extension. The start date will be on September 1, 2023. You will be employed by TNG during this period.
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world 's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Your Responsibilities
* Performs daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents and pigs to ensure highest standards of animal care & welfare.
* Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice.
* Responsibilities may include more technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
* Maintains daily record keeping for animals and environment.
* Responsibilities may include routine facility operations tasks, dish and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
* Is required to work flexibly across different areas, and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
* Ensures that work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. Good Laboratory Standard (GLS).
The Bigger Picture
The Animal Sciences and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care, and welfare that is compliant to internal standards and external regulations. Principles of the 3Rs are applied to all aspects of animal care and study conduction.
Our Expectations
* Experience in working with rodents and strong interest in animal care and welfare.
* Ability to perform work independently to the required standard on a consistent basis.
* Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
* "Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
* Good communication skills.
* Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science - Rodents and Lagomorphs - (LAS) course. This may be optional, if the candidate proves to relevant experience in animal care.
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date.
