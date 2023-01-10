Animal Technician - In vivo studies
Are you an animal technician who is passionate about the 3Rs with experience and knowledge of in vivo studies? Do you want to join a company where your work contributes to the making of life-changing medicines to patients all over the world? If yes, we might have the position for you!
We are looking for an Animal Technician to join our Animal Sciences and Technologies (AST) department at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The official role title will be Scientist, Animal Science & Technologies.
Animal Sciences and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care and welfare that is compliant to internal standards and external regulations. Principles of the 3Rs are applied to all aspects of animal care and study conduction.
What you will do:
As an Animal Technician at AST you will work closely with any of our therapy areas; Respiratory, Metabolism, Cell Therapy, Cardiovascular and Renal or our Breeding unit. AST conducts in vivo studies in small and large animals. It includes daily interactions with the pre-clinical functions as for example Safety Science and Early Bioscience.
In the role you have responsibility for the care and welfare of laboratory animals including cage changing, feeding etc. We rely on you to add technical knowledge and expertise to achieve project targets in a timely fashion and to agreed quality standards as well as ensure that our work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. Good Laboratory Standard (GLS).
Job tasks:
* Perform daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents, pigs and dogs to ensure highest standards of animal care & welfare and maintain daily record keeping for animals and environment.
* Responsibilities include routine facility operations tasks, cage wash and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
* Contribute to the plans and designs of In vivo studies and provide general technical and scientific advice on specific projects and studies.
* Working in a flexible manner across different areas, and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
* Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice, technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, animal identification, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
Essential experience for the role:
* "Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
* Experience in working with laboratory rodents or large animals and strong interest in animal care and welfare.
* Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
* Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science (LAS) course. This may be optional, if the candidate have relevant experience in animal care.
* Ability to perform work independently to the required standard on a consistent basis and have good communication skills.
Desirable for the role:
* In vivo experience and experimental skills in animal models, performing dosing, In vivo sampling and necropsy.
* Experience of animal physiology.
* Problem solving skills related to In vivo research.
* An understanding of the Swedish legislation on animal sciences and in vivo studies.
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. At AstraZeneca, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
So, what's next? If this sounds like the next job and place for you - apply today!
Welcome with your application no later than 18th January, 2023.
Additional information:
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
