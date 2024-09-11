Animal Technician - AstraZeneca, as KellyOCG consultant
2024-09-11
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. However, as a company they are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, they are also proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
For positions with our close partner AstraZeneca, KellyOCG is seeking three Animal Technicians on six-month contracts, with the possibility of contract extension and further collaboration opportunities. You will work entirely onsite at AstraZeneca, becoming an integral part of their team and reporting directly to their manager
The arena:
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The Animal Science and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care, and welfare that is compliant to internal standards and external regulations. Principles of the 3Rs are applied to all aspects of animal care and study conduction.
The role
Performs daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents and pigs to ensure highest standards of animal care & welfare.
Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice.
Responsibilities may include technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
Maintains daily record keeping for animals and environment.
Responsibilities may include routine facility operations tasks, dish and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
Is required to work flexibly across different areas and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
Ensures that work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS).
Requirements
• Experience in working with rodents and/or strong interest in animal care and welfare.
• Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science (LAS) particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
• "Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
• Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science - Rodents and Lagomorphs - (LAS) course. This may be optional, if the candidate proves relevant experience in animal care.
The final date to apply is September 21st. However, we review applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, and positions may be filled before the deadline. If you're interested, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible!
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
