Android Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-08
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work in an automotive environment where software on the device, at the edge, and in the cloud must come together to create reliable end-to-end user experiences. This role is centered on building and evolving Android solutions for connected products, with a strong focus on scalability, data exchange, and resilient communication in real-world conditions. You will be part of work that spans the full development lifecycle and contributes to software that needs to perform in distributed, connectivity-sensitive environments. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy solving technically demanding challenges in connected systems.
Job DescriptionYou will drive software development across the full product development lifecycle, from planning and design to implementation, deployment, and maintenance.
You will analyse business needs and turn them into robust Android applications and services for embedded or device-based platforms.
You will build, test, and maintain software that connects on-device functionality with offboard and cloud services.
You will design reliable data exchange between onboard systems and backend platforms.
You will work with communication patterns and protocols used in IoT and edge environments, such as REST, MQTT, gRPC, or similar technologies.
You will help shape solutions that handle constrained environments, connectivity challenges, and distributed system architectures.
Requirements5+ years of hands-on experience in the Android ecosystem, including development of robust, scalable applications and services on embedded or device-based platforms
Strong understanding of connected systems, with experience integrating on-device software with offboard/cloud services to enable seamless end-to-end user experiences
Experience with IoT and edge communication patterns and protocols such as REST, MQTT, gRPC, or similar
Experience designing reliable data exchange between onboard systems and backend platforms
Experience working with constrained environments, connectivity challenges, and distributed system architectures
Ability to complete a background check before assignment start
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7869618-2040931". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Eskilstuna Järnvägsstation (visa karta
)
632 20 ESKILSTUNA Jobbnummer
9952168