Android Software Developer
2024-12-05
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We work to make our customers successful.
The Role:
As Android Developer within the Entertainment and Connected Services' (EACS) software team you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in an exciting and global environment. We team up with Google and other big players to deliver world class Android applications and services to support the Volvo Groups vision to be the most desired and successful transport solution and infrastructure provider in the world.
Major tasks and responsibilities:
* Development of high quality, scalable and maintainable software code using agreed design patterns, architecture and create the definition of done.
* Development of features and stories in collaboration with the team, Agile Product Owners and design team.
* Responsible for all the team deliveries and support the team.
* Perform code reviews according to EACS code review guidelines.
* Make your team and EACS successful and active knowledge sharing within own team as well as cross functional teams.
* Seek knowledge in new techs, frameworks and behavior skills.
Our Android teams have an area of responsibility where you will design and build new features and applications ensuring performance, quality and productivity for our customers across our brands. Our teams are responsible for the entire software life cycle so you will also be part of securing the deliveries in production.
Who are you?
We are looking for passionate Android Developers with proven experience in software development.
You will fit well if you are a sociable, trustful and committed person who can explain complex technical aspects verbally and in documentation. You can drive change, are passionate for innovation and new technologies. Additionally, it is expected that you have a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your team. Lastly, if you have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams - you are our perfect match.
Requirements & Qualifications:
* Bachelor or master's in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent.
* Minimum 3 years of experience in software development.
* Good understanding of Java/Kotlin and commonly used Android design patterns.
* Knowledge in working in a software development environment using tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory.
* Experience using techniques for quality assuring software such as unit testing and integration testing using relevant tools e.g., Espresso, JUnit.
We welcome you to our open culture. We promise you a lot of opportunities to grow and learn. We're a great team with competent and easy-to-talk to colleagues. If you have a passion for developing Android applications and services - this is your place!
Let's connect!
If you have any questions about the role or are interested in hearing more, please get in touch with our Talent Acquisition Partner, Batool Malik at batool.malik@volvo.com
Last application date: 19th December 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
