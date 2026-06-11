Android Platform Engineer
Sigma Embedded Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Do you want to help develop the next generation of connected products and digital platforms? Sigma Embedded Engineering is now looking for experienced Android Platform Engineers to join us in creating smart, connected, and sustainable solutions together with our clients.
About the role
As an Android Platform Engineer, you will work closely with our clients to develop and adapt Android at the system level. You will be involved end-to-end – from architecture and design to implementation and optimization of advanced embedded solutions.
You will work in technology-intensive projects where quality, performance, and scalability are key. Assignments range from infotainment systems and automotive solutions to industrial applications and IoT.
Your responsibilities
Customize and develop the Android platform (AOSP)
Work with HAL, Linux kernel, and system integration
Drive architecture and design decisions together with team and client
Troubleshoot and optimize performance across the full stack
Ensure high quality through testing and code reviews
Collaborate in cross-functional teams in agile environments
We believe you have
At least three years of experience in Android platform development (AOSP)
Strong skills in C/C++ and/or Java/Kotlin
Experience with Linux and embedded development
Knowledge of system architecture and software design
Experience with tools such as Git, Gerrit, and CI/CD
Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus)
Meritorious experience
Experience from automotive or safety-critical systems
Knowledge of BSP, drivers, or kernel development
Experience with performance analysis and optimization
Experience with cloud or IoT integration
Preferred additional skills, personal traits and experience
Curious and driven by technology, you are eager to learn and continuously grow within Android and embedded systems. You are a collaborative and communicative team player who takes ownership, works proactively, and builds strong relationships with colleagues and clients.
We offer
At Sigma Embedded Engineering, we believe in you and that together we can create the most exciting opportunities by building the workplace and environment we want to work in. Together, we also find assignments where you thrive and grow. We have assignments in everything from self-driving cars (ADAS), application development, Medtech, Active Safety, IoT, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, 5G, and algorithm development.
Who are we? We love doing things together and strive for a good balance between work and leisure. This could be after-work hangouts, events, sports activities, ski trips, or inspirational talks. We've been on many fun trips together, which have been fantastic, and something we want to continue doing.
Skills development has always been important to us, and in addition to growth opportunities within your consulting assignments and various technical trainings, we also have internal programs for personal development.
We are part of the Sigma Group As part of the Sigma Group, we offer the best of both worlds: stability and entrepreneurial spirit. Sigma consists of several companies within different technical competence areas and currently has over 5,000 employees and operations in many countries. This makes us Sweden's largest privately-owned consulting group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7895275-2049109". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Embedded Engineering AB
(org.nr 559015-0685), https://jobs.sigmaembeddedengineering.se
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sigma Embedded Engineering Jobbnummer
9960221