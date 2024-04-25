Android Engineers
2024-04-25
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Scope:
We are looking for experienced SW engineers to strengthen our Android team, with the ambition to rapidly grow into a key member of the team and with deep knowledge of the Android Platform.
> Analysis of issues and finding suitable solutions
> Debugging of both Java and C++ code
> Collaborating with platform vendors and Google on bug fixes
> Working with standard software management tools e.g. Git, Gerrit
Requirements:
> M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
> 5+ years of experience in Android development
> You have several years' experience of Android app and Android platform development along with experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system.
> Deep knowledge of the Android Platform and framework
> Skilled in C++, Java and Kotlin with solid interest in programming and software development
> Fluent in English
Good to have:
> Infotainment systems
> Android TV or STB development
> Android automotive OS
> Automotive communication buses
> You are familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring) as well as having good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito)
> Embedded Linux
> CI/CD
> Driver's license (B-level)
Personality:
> Open, social and great in a team
> Persistent in problem-solving
> Well organized
> Dependable
> Proactive
