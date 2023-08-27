Android Engineer
Genvalues AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-27
What do we expect from you
Strong knowledge of the Android SDK (minimum 2 years of experience)
Familiarity with RESTful APIs
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Fluent in English, in speaking and writing
Experience in working with Agile methodologies
Ability to make the right compromises to maximize early value delivery without compromising on quality
What will you work on
Write simple, understandable, testable, and efficient code with a focus on solid technical stability and great user experience.
Drive technical improvement by applying software craftsmanship in everyday work as well as by identifying and executing larger refactoring/improvement initiatives.
Contribute in implementation of complex features and design work.
Being part of cross team technical projects
Participate in and contribute to the team's Agile practices.
Implement unit tests within the team's responsibility area.
Take responsibility in maintaining high engineering standards, commitment to the product and respect and attitude towards others.
It would be great if you also have
Exposure to google billing library
Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices as well as an eye for design
Knowledge of gRPC
