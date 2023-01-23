Android Developer to Teledyneflir
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Täby Visa alla datajobb i Täby
2023-01-23
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Täby
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We don't just come to work every day. We have the privilege of helping save lives and livelihoods. Our products are used in a wide array of situations to rescue people in danger, detect criminals, conserve energy, navigate safely, provide security around the globe and protect our environment. We empower real-life heroes to do their jobs more effectively and it's an honor and responsibility that fuels everything we do.
At our R & D department, we bring together creative minds from AI, image recognition, optics, mechanics, and electronics technology to develop future usages for infrared cameras. https://www.flir.com/products/flir-one-pro/
Responsibilities
Why we need you
As our Android-Developer, you are vital in maintaining Teledyne FLIR's world-leading position in thermal sensing technologies. At our R & D department, we bring together creative minds from AI, image recognition, optics, mechanics, and electronics technology to develop future usages for infrared cameras. Right now, our focus lies on further integrating our hardware and software to create a more automated and better customer experience.
You will work in the Digital Solutions team, a part of our R & D department. Now is the best time to join us; our small team sets the tone for Teledyne FLIR:s global digital strategy, and you'll have a significant impact on that journey. When working here, you will be in the center of R & D, production, and sales since most things are happening right here under the same roof.
What you will be doing
Develop professional applications including video streaming, advanced image management and reporting. Connecting the applications to cloud services and IR cameras through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Create roadmaps for our Android products together with the scrum team, to define, develop and to deliver value for customers
Develop new features and components with high quality and product performance in focus
Qualifications
To be ready to take on this role we would love if you have
Good understanding of the Android platform
A bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, or equivalent experience
Experience from cross-functional collaborations, solution orientation, resourcefulness, a doers' attitude that gets things done
Excellent written & verbal communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus
About the company
What FLIR offers
Opportunity to develop your career with the world's leading company in thermal and sensing technology
At Teledyne FLIR, you get a unique opportunity to experience how cutting-edge R&D, software- and hardware development come together under one roof. We do our research, our development, and our manufacturing
Friendly culture with a focus on collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity
Since all cameras are connected to our Eco-system, you will be involved in the complete solution. Different FLIR sites worldwide contribute to the Eco-system, and you will therefore have many global contacts.
A fair compensation structure and benefits such as wellness rewards and an active sports section to join Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201416892". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Ann-Christine Holmer ann-christine.holmer@randstad.se +46702215970 Jobbnummer
7368503