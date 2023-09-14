Android Developer to Instabridge (free global internet)
A couple of years ago, we acquired a company called Instabridge. The vision of Instabridge is a Free Global Internet.
At the time of the acquisition Instabridhge had 2 million monthly active users and grew by 30,000 downloads per day. Over the past year, we have increased that by 3x and we have 2.5 times as many monthly active users! On top of that, we are profitable.
How can we grow so fast?
One thing is sure, there is no silver bullet to growth. Instead, our growth is the result of a lot of different improvements to the app over time. In another app we made, called Degoo, we did 473 versions of the app over the course of 36 months. Every single version is an experiment to increase growth. We took all these lessons from our experience and stacked the growth on top of each other. That led to insane growth.
So, if you are excited about writing code and working in a data-driven experimental culture, you should definitely apply. It doesn't matter where you are from or where you live. We are a remote-first company.
Our next challenge
We are at 5 million active users. We want to grow that to 50 million. That will require dedicated experimentation, but we also have big plans for the core offering. Today, our app is a wi-fi map that anyone can use to get online. But, our users don't care about wi-fi, they care about being online. We have big plans on how to expand upon that and truly execute our vision of Free Global Internet.
Skills & Requirements
You have a minimalistic approach to product development and code duplication keeps you up at night. You are obsessed with finding the simplest possible solution.
Must-haves:
Proven experience of Android development. Through past employment or open-source projects.
Nice-to-haves:
Experience with design tools like Sketch, Figma, Adobe Photoshop or Adobe XD
Degree or equivalent in Computer Science.
Previous experience with data-driven product development processes (split tests, funnel analysis, etc.)
You have a portfolio to share
Ok, why should you get in touch with us?
We are an ambitious team waiting to give you an opportunity of a lifetime to influence the direction of a product used by millions. If you love solving truly large-scale problems in an organization with minimal bureaucracy and internal politics then there's a chair waiting for you.
Together we will make sure the world gets free global internet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14
E-post: elis@instabridge.com Omfattning
