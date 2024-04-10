Android Developer Test
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Global migration is a 21st-century reality: Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, finding love or experience new cultures, people are now living side by side in a new way. At Rebtel, we believe in tearing down borders - from the geographical borders that complicate international communication and borderless banking to the cultural borders that keep people divided. We're on a mission to build products serving the 2 billion modern internationals of the world. We offer work, communication and banking services for anyone crossed a border:
Our team mirrors our global audience: we are a diverse team of people from over 40 different countries that get together everyday - and we'd love for you to join us. Do you have what it takes?
Rebtel is looking for an Android Developer
About Rebtel Android
We are a team of skilled developers with good knowledge of best practices and software patterns. We are passionate about the Android platform and development and technology in general.
We are responsible for multiple apps from well established code-bases to brand new and not yet released.
We own our own processes, making use of Agile methodologies in a way that works for us rather than us for them.
We have a skilled mobile QA team that work closely with the developers, providing manual and automated tests.
We also have good communication channels with other teams such as Product, Design and Backend.
As a team we value high-quality code and usually create it. Of course, there are always times when speed is of the essence and to balance this out we allow adequate time for addressing technical debt. In an application as complex as Rebtel, refactoring is important to keep the code base clean. A healthy portion of time is dedicated to this.
We value learning and facilitate this in many ways. As well as exposure to a wide variety of technologies through the daily work we have hackathons and knowledge shares and attend meetups and conferences.
We practice code review as it's an excellent way to spread knowledge and to keep code quality high.
We have started to integrate Kotlin into the existing code bases and are working on a new app that is written entirely in Kotlin.
About you and your responsibilities
You have keen interest in architecture and know how to build complex applications that are maintainable.
You like to have an overview of architectural decisions and discuss technical solutions with the rest of the team.
You are interested in problem solving and enjoy finding the simplest possible solution to complex problems.
You take pride in the quality of your work; you cover the edge cases, write unit tests and care about the details.
You love to share the knowledge you have and to learn new things from us.
Requirements
Good experience in Java and Android app development
Knowledgable about Android, Google, mobile, devices and related spheres of technology
Some knowledge of Kotlin
Excellent communication skills in English
Team player
Bonus points
Experience working with large teams on mature products with many users
Experience building new products with an eye on maintainability and scalability
A degree in computer science or equivalent
Experience of audio, video, telecommunications and/or messaging protocols
Experience with payment platforms, FinTech or Banking
Written production code in Kotlin
Reactive programming
Ideal candidate
5+ years full-time professional experience in Android development
Has built apps in both Java and Kotlin
Committed to writing excellent code
Happy hacking on new technology, loves R&D
Always curious, always learning
Vision for product development and for how a code base evolves
A pleasure to work with
We are Rebtel. People from all around the world, as of now more than 40 countries and more to come. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebtel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622) Jobbnummer
8602945