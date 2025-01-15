Android Developer (contractor position)
Greenely AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Greenely AB (publ) i Stockholm
Are you ready to make a powerful impact in the world of sustainable energy? Greenely is on a mission to revolutionize how families manage their electricity needs, and we're looking for a talented Android Developer to join our dynamic team. At Greenely, we're not just about reducing energy bills; we're empowering households to become champions of Europe's energy transition. As an Android Developer, you'll play a vital role in enhancing our core services within the Greenely app.
What you'll be doing:
Transforming user stories into innovative technical solutions that enhance the Greenely Android app experience.
Collaborating closely with our diverse team of engineers, designers, and backend experts from concept to release.
Implementing analytics to ensure performance, quality, and responsiveness are always top-notch.
Identifying and resolving bugs and performance bottlenecks to maintain a seamless user experience.
Build reusable components and frameworks with a focus on code reusability and modularization.
Implement and maintain a robust testing strategy, including unit testing, UI testing, and integration testing.
Managing CI/CD pipelines to automate builds, testing, and deployment processes.
Mentoring junior developers and contribute to team growth through knowledge sharing and code reviews.
Leveraging modern AI tools and automation to improve development efficiency and scalability.
What you'll need to succeed:
We believe that you're passionate about creating user-centric experiences that solve real-world problems. Your analytical mindset allows you to break down complex issues into actionable solutions. As a person who thrives in startup environments, you excel at problem-solving and collaboration. You're also a confident communicator who isn't afraid to challenge conventions. We also believe that you have;
5+ years of experience as an Android Developer, with a strong portfolio showcasing your expertise.
A solid understanding of software architecture, design principles, and relevant patterns.
Proficiency in Kotlin programming language and asynchronous programming concepts.
Experience with Android SDK, Android Studio, and Git.
Familiarity with RESTful APIs and Agile methodologies.
It's meritorious if you are familiar with Jetpack Compose, Kotlin Coroutines, and Flows is also a bonus.
What we can offer you :
Flexibility: Enjoy working remotely from your preferred location that's +/- 3 hours from the CET timezone.
Growth: Even though you're working on a consulting basis - we make sure to give opportunities for skill development, challenging projects, and advancement within our forward-thinking organization.
Influence and Impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy by contributing your ideas, expertise, and playing a key role in decision-making.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in an ever-changing industry, working on cutting-edge projects and staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and pioneering work atmosphere.
About Greenely
Greenely aims to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. Greenely's integrated mobile application enables households to optimize their energy consumption, reduce their electricity costs, and participate in grid-balancing services. By connecting various energy assets in the home, Greenely's platform allows consumers to manage their energy usage efficiently while contributing to the stability of the power system. Greenely's solution addresses the challenges of the modern energy landscape and promotes a more efficient, sustainable, and reliable power system. By providing consumers with savings and new revenue streams, Greenely drives the transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy system.
WE AREbold and push the limit.
WE BELIEVE THATfast is better than slow.
WE think like owners.
WElead with knowledge. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Greenely AB (publ)
(org.nr 556960-9794), https://www.greenely.se/ Arbetsplats
Greenely Jobbnummer
9103707