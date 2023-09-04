Android Developer (6 to 8 years of experience)
2023-09-04
Do you know what a real challenge to a developer is? Do you want to solve complex problems in a company which is a global leader in the parking industry? Do you want to contribute to software on top of the wave and bring the product to the next level? Do you want to actively participate in product decisions? Do you want to join us on an exciting agile transformation journey?
At EasyPark, we love cities. We love them for work, for play and everything in between. That's why our vision is to make cities more livable! EasyPark Group is a global company and a true leader in its domain. There is a clear ambition to quickly grow in coverage and offer our services to more customers and partners.
The Role
Life as an EasyPark Android Developer is all about creating amazing software solutions for our users, that meet real user needs, solve user problems and create a better everyday life, thus moving us closer to our vision of making cities more liveable. We want to provide a stable, secure and scalable product for today and the future. Our users will never consider alternatives to EasyPark once they have used our products and solutions!
Everyday life an Android Developer
• Together with the rest of the team plan and deliver features and technical enhancements according to the team mission and overarching goals of the company
• Effectively use and make improvements to the automated testing strategies to accelerate delivery and quality of product features
• Provide ongoing maintenance, support and enhancements
• Challenge product decisions and drive innovation
• Take shared responsibility for the overall efforts, goals and quality
• Work as a team to elevate technology, apply best practices and promote agile ways of working
• Solve complex problems as a part of the global leader in the parking industry with a multi million user base
Specific technical skills:
• At least five years of in depth working knowledge of Java and Kotlin
• Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android
• Experience with Async libraries (RxJava or Coroutines)
• Development with RESTful APIs
• Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
• Understanding of Object Oriented Programming concepts
• Unit testing experience using jUnit and Mockito
• Experience of source control software ideally GIT
• Good understanding of release cycle and familiarity with CI/CD platform and pipelines
• Experience with Hilt and Kotlin Flow
• Familiarity with Jetpack Compose would be an advantage
This role is based in Stockholm. Fluency in English is required for this position, however Swedish is not needed.
Life at EasyPark
We are a value driven company with an international culture and a global presence. By providing an environment with space to grow and room for autonomy, we believe in encouraging and supporting our team members to take initiatives and act outside of their comfort zone. To have an open mind and embracing change is a part of our DNA. At EasyPark we are dedicated to maintaining an open culture where the voice of each person is heard, and we play as one team across the globe. Diversity is something we celebrate and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone.
Some of the perks of joining the EasyPark team
• Flexible ways of working: combine working from home with working from the office, whatever is agreed on within your team.
• Digital global onboarding: three days to indulge in learning & connecting with fellow new starters across the globe.
• Office environment: an open and colourful office environment + free coffee, fruit, and of course... a ping pong table.
• Proactive health support: your well-being is important to us, which is why we offer proactive medical support, all depending on your needs.
• Virtual coffee chats: join the internal Slack channel & randomly connect with a new EasyParker across the globe each week: take a break, have a chat & spark that cross-collaboration
• Work for an award-winning company: for three years in a row (2019, -20, -21) EasyPark was awarded Sweden's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte.
• Pension, insurances & health reimbursement: Of course, we have the basics in place, and encourage everyone to have an active & healthy lifestyle, by putting your reimbursement to use for physical activities. Ersättning
