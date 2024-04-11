Android Developer
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We are looking for an Android developer with a curious mind to solvecomplex problems in our Stockholm office. Your focus will be on our PlayerExperience. Are you keen on being at the forefront of app developmentand have a great interest in making our end users' streaming experiencetop-notch? Wonderful, then we already have something in common!
The role
As an Android developer, you will join Viaplay with the mission to furtherdevelop and maintain our platform. Your main focus will be on developingand improving our player experience on Android devices, making sure ourcustomers have a pleasant and smooth experience while playing contentfrom our Viaplay library.
You'll be involved in the whole development lifecycle and everyday workmay consist of development, solution design, complexity assessment, aswell as testing and deployment for the Player Framework, and Viaplay apps &software. We thrive in using cutting-edge technology, always keeping upto date and constantly challenging the status quo.
You will join a new team and with your peers, you will be developingsolutions aligned with technical and product long-term visions. The teamdelivers clear goals based on our customer journey and isautonomous in how to create the best solutions to reach their goals. Also, if youare social and keen on having fun together in our office and outsideafter work hours, we are a match!
What we're looking for
We think you're currently working as an App Developer whosemain focus is onAndroid development. Also, if you have experience working on streamingand player experience, we would be blown away. We're looking forsomeone open, willing to learn, and who enjoysworking in othertechnical domains.We would also like you to push forward internaldevelopment by sharing knowledge and keeping up withthelatesttechnologies.
In order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Proven experience in solving complex problems in an Androidenvironment
Deep understanding of Android Lifecycle components
Good understanding of object-oriented programming
Dedication to CI, automation, and other efficient workflow-orientedpractices
Dedication to unit testing, code review, and other quality-orientedpractices
It's a bonus if you have:
+2 years experience on Kotlin
Knowledge of Android Media API (Exoplayer)
Good understanding of Android architecture design
Good understanding of DI Frameworks (Dagger/Hilt)
Good understanding of Kotlin Coroutines
Basic understanding of Compose Framework
Our offering We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities and peer-to-peer networks.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away. Ersättning
