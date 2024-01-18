Android Developer
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We are looking for an Android developer with a curious mind to solve complex problems in our Stockholm office. Your focus will be on our Player Experience. Are you keen on being at the forefront of app development and have a great interest in making our end users' streaming experience top-notch? Wonderful, then we already have something in common!
The role
As an Android developer, you will join Viaplay with the mission to further develop and maintain our platform. Your main focus will be on developing and improving our player experience on Android devices, making sure our customers have a pleasant and smooth experience while playing content from our Viaplay library.
You'll be involved in the whole development lifecycle and everyday work may consist of development, solution design, complexity assessment, as well as testing and deployment for the Player Framework, and Viaplay apps & software. We thrive in using cutting-edge technology, always keeping up to date and constantly challenging the status quo.
You will join a new team and with your peers, you will be developing solutions aligned with technical and product long-term visions. The team delivers clear goals based on our customer journey and is autonomous in how to create the best solutions to reach their goals. Also, if you are social and keen on having fun together in our office and outside after work hours, we are a match!
What we're looking for
We think you're currently working as an App Developer whose main focus is on Android development. Also, if you have experience working on streaming and player experience, we would be blown away. We're looking for someone open, willing to learn, and who enjoys working in other technical domains. We would also like you to push forward internal development by sharing knowledge and keeping up with the latest technologies.
In order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
•
Experience in solving complex problems in an Android environment
•
Knowledge of Android Media API (Exoplayer)
•
A relevant degree or an equivalent level of work experience
•
Experience working on apps that are live in App Store
•
Dedication to CI, automation, and other efficient workflow-oriented practices
•
Dedication to unit testing, code review, and other quality-oriented practices
Our offering
•
We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
•
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
•
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities and peer-to-peer networks.
•
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
•
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product - including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here - you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page (https://careers.viaplaygroup.com/)
or follow us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatviaplaygroup/)!
