Android Developer
2023-12-12
Taekwondo Instructor, Beekeeper, or Hobby Fisherman? We are looking for a Android Developer with more interests than just the job. Your unique interests and experiences make you an invaluable addition to our team. They contribute to a greater understanding of people's daily lives and the world we all live in, making CPAC Systems a more enjoyable workplace. When you, the beekeeper, and the philatelist come together with the handyman, you approach creative challenges in ways different from when you're just wearing your engineering hat. You discover smarter solutions that make life easier for our customers, whether it's in the truck, excavator, boat or at the office.
Are you passionate about contributing to the development of next-generation products in automation, control, X-by-wire systems, HMI, electrification, and productivity applications? Our innovative solutions are designed to streamline the operation of various vehicle types, boosting productivity by as much as 30% for a single excavator. Become a crucial part of shaping the future of our groundbreaking advanced vehicle integration.
About us:
At CPAC, we thrive on diversity and believe in the power of varied interests to enrich our work. We're not just looking for an Android Developer; we're seeking someone who is dedicated to making a meaningful impact. Join us and play a crucial role in shaping the future of our products.
What we want you to do:
•
Take ownership of projects.
Lead and guide the development process, ensuring projects are delivered successfully.
•
Interact with customers.
Establish and maintain effective communication with clients to understand their needs and deliver tailored solutions.
•
Design and implement systems.
Utilize your expertise in Android, Java, Kotlin, SQL/databases to create efficient and effective systems.
•
Use creative freedom to solve problems.
Embrace your creativity to approach challenges from unique angles, fostering innovative problem-solving.
Key qualifications:
We are looking for individuals passionate about Android Application Development and working with HMI and graphic subsystems. You are constantly up-to-date on what is happening in your specialist area and are happy to share your expert knowledge. Key qualifications include:
• Android
• Java
• Kotlin
• SQL/databases
• Comfortable in a linux environment
• Communication via http, websockets, REST or GRPC, etc.
• Experience with CAN
• Ability to work in a hybrid environment, combining office and remote work
How to apply:
We celebrate individuality and value personalities. If you're excited to make a significant impact and want to be a part of our innovative team, we'd love to learn more about you. Submit your application today and feel free to reach out to Malin Lindebjörn with questions! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Cpac Systems AB (org.nr 556566-2870), https://cpacsystems.se/
Cpac Systems
Malin Lindebjörn malin.lindebjorn@cpacsystems.se Jobbnummer
8324523