Android Developer
Volvo Car Mobility AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Car Mobility AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Stockholm
We are on the lookout for an Android Developer to join our Engineering team.
At Volvo On Demand, the work atmosphere is caring, supportive, and highly collaborative. Everyone brings new perspectives to the table and gets to be a part of the product we are developing for a growing number of active users every month. We all contribute to helping people to move freely, meaningfully and sustainably.
You will join a fully cross-functional team with back-end, front-end, Android, iOS, and test competencies and collaborate with the product, UX/UI, customer care, and more. You will use your deep understanding of the Android platform to make the mobile experience the best it can be and build a product revolutionizing the global car ownership model.
We use the latest tools and languages to build our app and deliver a great experience to Android users. Every day, scalability is at the heart of our reflections on the Volvo On Demand product.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
You join a team of passionate and fun colleagues and team up on the architecture, and development of our Android application, using modern but proven technologies to create an app that runs on multiple devices. Our app is fully written in Kotlin.
A typical week is organized around our daily stand-ups, demos, retros, frequent releases, mob programming, and social activities. We value and allocate time for your learning experience.
You show experience with most of the following...
Android framework
RxJava, Dagger, and Kotlin
MVVM application design and architecture
You enjoy well written and tested clean code and architecture
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
Extra awesome if you have...
Experience working within a cross-functional team setup following an Agile methodology
A wish to share your knowledge and learn from your colleagues
Experience in a code review culture
Exposure to Android testing
An interest in resolving mobility challenges
At Volvo On Demand, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We constantly strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
Does it sound interesting? Then we are looking forward to your application in English!
If you have any questions, please feel free to email us at careers@m.co
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Car Mobility AB
(org.nr 556955-6441), https://m.co/se/en-US/
Jakobsbergsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
M Volvo Car Mobility Jobbnummer
7339119