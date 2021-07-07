Android Developer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Sundbyberg
Android Developer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg
2021-07-07
Are you interested to build apps that brings value to our customers? When working with us you will have the privilege to learn the complete lifecycle about software development, test, architectural work, and maintenance and decide your own career path.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Develop and maintain the most frequently used bank app in Sweden and the possibility to help millions of people
Build apps for youth, corporate and private customers and develop mobile apps for both Swedbank and savings banks on both Android and iOS. Our apps is by far the most visited channel at Swedbank.
As an Android developer at Swedbank, you will have a chance to learn everything that is happening in the Android community and together with the rest of the team see if and how this can bring value to our customers at Swedbank.
When working with us you will have the privilege to learn the complete lifecycle about software development, test, architectural work, and maintenance and decide your own career path.
What is needed in this role:
We think your personal skills is most important in this role.
We are looking for you who that are passionate about Android development and truly believe that success is something that only can be reached by working closely with others.
As the landscape of Android development is moving at a fast-paced we think it's important to have an eager-to-learn mentality as we as a team strive to see how we can take advantage of the possibilities that new technology brings.
This means that in addition to having knowledge about digital innovations and customer behaviors, you also must be willing to learn from others as well as share your own knowledge and experiences.
Academic degree in IT, engineering or equivalent
Experience from software development
Experience in agile way of working
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Experience in Kotlin, REST, Jenkins
Experience with Jetpack
Join our team and...
Be included in an inspiring team that always strives to improve as individuals and as a team, always being proud of achievements. We are working in a creative and flexible working environment to create a good balance between private life and work. We work strategically with individual competence plans to let our colleagues and team grow so everyone can create their own career.
As a manager, I am positive, transparent and caring. I look at myself as an enabler to enable you and the team to deliver the very best! My strengths are presence, structure, creativity and I'm good at seeing the bigger picture. I have a wide network in the bank and know where to get the answers or the information that is needed to get things done. My main goal is to give you what you need to succeed!" Marcus Zingmark, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.08.2021.
Location: Stockholm, Umeå, Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Marcus Zingmark, +46 70 58 19 014
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2700-4100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5851731
