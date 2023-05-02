Android connectivity graduate program
2023-05-02
Are you interested in joining one of our customers trainee programs?
We believe in human potential and supports the continual growth and development of the individual and the team. For us a growth mindset and an eager for having fun at work is something that brings us together and develops us.
We are looking for you that wants to join of our trainee program that will start in the start of Q2-2023.
When joining you will be part of a tailored program where you get the opportunity to develop your technical knowledges and skills. You will be able to expand your practical work experiences while simultaneously get in-depth competence development by educational efforts and courses.
Who are you?
We believe in diversity and is thus looking for someone who want to be part of an oriented and ambitious team. We are therefore looking for you who is a team player, providing a humble touch and eagerness to learn new things.
We think that you have some knowledge from your previous experiences within C/C++, Java or Kotlin.
As a trainee program member, you will improve and growth your skills in areas like:
Ability to use and improve your modern C/C++ skills to develop products and APIs
Adapt modern agile practices, process, and development tools
Working with AOSP and Android development using Java or Kotlin
Develop functions in technologies using C/C++, Java/Kotlin, Python, Android, Jira, CI/CD, Git, Confluence, Agile practices, Linux, QNX, AOSP, embedded and test automation
A typical day in part of a trainee program:
Develop, setup and maintain software components, and build and maintain physical test environments, typically HW rig
Develop and maintain low-level software functions
Develop apps and customer functions within the Android eco-system
We are excited to receive your application and to take a further dialog with you, where we can tell you a little bit more about the position.
Apply using the following link if this sounds interesting to you: https://pnty-apply.ponty-system.se/cilbuper?id=146
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
