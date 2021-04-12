Android Automotive Services and In Car Apps Specialist - Polestar Performance AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Polestar Performance AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-12We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in. We are now looking for a specialist within HMI content provisioning. Is this you? We are looking forward to read you application.Let us describe the challenge we offerPolestar is an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in by catalysing the change to sustainable mobility. We challenge conventions and we challenge ourselves for the purpose of innovation. We believe innovation is a team effort and that just like each component is critical to the performance of our cars each person working at Polestar is as important to the team and its performance. We work in close collaboration across empowered global teams that don't settle for anything less than excellence!We are looking for a specialist within HMI usage. You'll be the subject matter expert in challenges and opportunities with the Android Automotive Services HMI usage in Electric Vehicles, and In Car Apps for consumers, partners and for test. This is a new role which is based in our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.Who you areTo be a great fit for this role we believe you have considerable experience from working with the platform and HMI content provisioning. You should have at least a relevant Master of Science Degree in a relevant field.Polestar - the guiding star.We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in. Our focus is on uncompromised design and technology. Passion and emotion drive us, electricity and innovation drive our cars. Our products are excellent, efficient and entertaining. In Polestar's future, there is no room for shortcuts, excuses or compromises. We are all in, dedicated on our ambition. Guiding our industry forward through pure, progressive, performance.At Polestar, the sky is the limit.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-24Polestar Performance ABAssar Gabrielssons Väg 940531 Göteborg5685080