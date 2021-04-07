Android and IOS developer - Cubane Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Assignment Description:
As a developer within apps & services you will be bringing all the new and exciting technologies to the user. Through a state-of-the-art UI you will provide the user with things like connected services.

To thrive in this role, we think that not only do you have a passion for cutting edge technology and software development, but also to take part in forming a brand-new development organization with the values, mindset and software development culture to become the most attractive workplace in Gothenburg.

We are looking for you with a yes-we-can team mindset and an outgoing personality with the ability to guide and inspire others. We think you have a senior skillset although with a young and fresh view on technology and solutions.

You will write clean and functional code for the front- and back-end within app development and develop high quality Android and iOS applications for the next generation of vehicle. The applications are written in Kotlin, Java and Swift when applicable. Designing building and maintaining high performance, reusable and reliable code as well as identifying and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

You will be working with architectural patterns such as MVP and MVVM. As part of an agile team you will advocate improving technical communications between developers.

Your primary focus will be of iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

Comfortable in both front- and back-end development within Android and IOS applications, frameworks and third-party libraries.

You have deep expertise building in the Android ecosystem and have a good understanding of different cloud services.

Experience of designing/implementing highly scalable mobile solutions particularly on the design of interfaces between mobile and cloud platform.

Experience using the Android SDK.

Experience with GNU make or AOSP blueprint.

Ability to drive innovation and design for mobile applications with an eye for visual design and utility.

You are passionate about agile concepts and teamwork.

You like working in an international and intercultural context.