Anchor module owner
CorPower Ocean AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb
2024-03-14
The Mechanical team in CorPower is looking for a design engineer to lead the design of the seabed pile-anchor system for our innovative wave energy converters.
The role will be working with the mechanical design team and closely alongside the Principal Engineer for the anchor system but will involve a large amount of interaction with our entire engineering team, supply chain as well as integration and testing, requiring good collaboration skills.
Responsibilities :
Complete the concept development of the pile-anchor system, considering the interfaces to the ground (geotechnical domain), the Wave Energy Converter (mechanical, electrical, control), and installation operations.
Produce engineering calculations and simulations required for the detailed design.
Verify design details by Finite Element analysis.
Produce the 3D models and then 2D manufacturing drawings for the pile-anchor system.
Provide technical support during the procurement, production, commissioning, and installation phases (some travel is required)
Produce technical documentation
Manage your tasks to meet performance, schedule and budget targets
Investigate new solutions to improve processes, performance, reliability or manufacturability
Support procurement activities including component and supplier selection, manufacturing and factory acceptance testing of modules
Support pilot installations in the field
Skills and qualifications
You are able to lead a design project that requires collaborating with a multidisciplinary team. You have a theoretical understanding or practical experience of defining load case scenarios and the forces acting on a system as well as calculating combined stresses. You have a degree in engineering (e.g. mechanical marine architecture, geotechnical, materials science) or related discipline and a minimum of 3-5 years of experience.
We value strong communication skills and the ability to work in a small agile team. You are highly proficient in English.
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and love to optimise your time
You always search for the most sustainable solutions to difficult problems
You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
You see your tasks through to completion
You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
