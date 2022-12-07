Analytics Operations Director
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 35,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are looking for an accomplished leader to become our new Analytics Operations Director. This is an opportunity to be part of building an analytics organization in a fast growing music tech scale up. The department consists of about 30 people where you will have 6-8 direct reports who are Data Scientists, Analysts and Analytics Managers. You will be part of a leadership team consisting of an Analytics Product Director, Head of Central Analytics and VP Analytics. You will report to VP Analytics.
Your responsibilities, besides people management, cover management and development of processes and tools in and around the department. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining our Growth Framework, supporting and guiding the personal- and career development for the different roles within the department. There will also be engagement in recruitment and on-boarding processes within the department. You are expected to set up structures for knowledge sharing both across the analytics teams and with the rest of the company as well as owning the Educational Hub; how we develop everyone professionally, in the department. Last but not least, you should ensure the personal- and team health across the multiple analytics teams.
To be successful in this role, we think you:
• are highly structured, empathetic, humble and inspiring to work with
• have previous experience of building and leading an analytics organization, preferably with product focus
• built and maintained frameworks for people and career development
• are experienced in coaching and developing leaders
• have knowledge of cloud technologies such as BigQuery, DBT, Looker, Analytics Tooling
Curious to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our brand new "About us" page https://www.epidemicsound.com/about-us/
We have lots of fun soundtracking the world and our annual Spring Bash (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgnVp17IvAg)
is an event that captures this perfectly. Take a look at our most recent one, a virtual celebration!
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us. Ersättning
