Analytics Engineer at PostNord, Stockholm
TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Join PostNord in Stockholm as an Analytics Engineer and help shape the future of Data & Analytics across one of the Nordic region
What happens when millions of parcels, customer interactions and business decisions generate data every day? At PostNord, we ́re building the capabilities needed to turn that data into insights, better decisions and practical AI applications. As an Analytics Engineer, you ́ll join a newly established Data & Analytics team with a clear mission: help make data a natural part of how the business operates and evolves.You ́ll work closely with stakeholders across the organisation, develop data products from the ground up and create solutions that make data more accessible, reliable and actionable. With a modern analytics platform and strong organisational support, you ́ll have the opportunity to influence both technical solutions and the way data is used across PostNord Sweden.
The Opportunity
You ́ll have the opportunity to help build a new and growing Data & Analytics capability at PostNord Sweden, where you ́ll get to:
Work in a varied role that combines hands-on development with strategic initiatives across different parts of the business
Influence how data is used and how solutions are designed and developed
Help make data and AI a natural part of everyday decision-making
Explore new technologies and ways of working in an environment that encourages innovation
Your Challenge
As an Analytics Engineer, you ́ll work at the intersection of business, data and technology. Your responsibilities will include:
Developing data products, analytics solutions and AI-driven capabilities together with business stakeholders
Enabling analysts and business users to work more independently with data, reporting and analytical tools
Improving data flows and defining requirements for integrations from new data sources to ensure high data quality
Driving and contributing to initiatives that strengthen PostNord ́s data-driven capabilities
The Team and Workplace
You ́ll be part of a newly formed team within Data & Analytics at PostNord Sweden. The team serves as an internal centre of expertise, supporting different parts of the organisation in becoming more data-driven.
Your work will involve close collaboration with colleagues in Data & Analytics, IT and the wider business. The role offers a high degree of variety, with opportunities to contribute across multiple initiatives, teams and challenges.
The position is based at PostNord ́s headquarters in Solna, Stockholm, with hybrid working arrangements available.
About You
To succeed in this role, we believe you have several years of experience working as an Analytics Engineer or in a similar position, along with:
Strong experience working closely with business stakeholders and translating requirements into data solutions
Solid knowledge of data modelling methodologies such as Kimball, Data Vault and Medallion architectures
Proficiency in SQL and Python
Experience with Power BI, including DAX, Power Query and semantic models
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as Azure, Microsoft Fabric or Databricks
Familiarity with modern development practices, including Git, CI/CD pipelines and database security
A relevant degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Intelligence or a related field
As a person, you ́re proactive and enjoy taking ownership. You approach challenges with curiosity and a solution-oriented mindset, and you see opportunities where others see complexity.
You enjoy collaborating across teams, building relationships and explaining technical concepts in ways that make sense to different audiences. You ́re comfortable navigating a role with many stakeholders. Professional proficiency in English is required, while Swedish is considered an advantage.
Let ́s Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this hiring process. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you – on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TNG Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/
Terminalvägen 24, Solna (visa karta
)
171 73 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
PostNord Sverige Kontakt
Head of Consulting
Mathias Jonsson 0708535206 Jobbnummer
9962217