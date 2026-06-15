Analytics Engineer
Bravida Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravida Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Analytics Engineer, Stockholm
Bravida is one of the Nordic region's leading installation and service companies covering electrical, HVAC, plumbing, sprinkler, security & fire, and automation across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with over 12,000 employees and around 300 local branches. Behind that scale sits serious operational complexity: projects, procurement, and finance functions that run on data. We're hiring an experienced Analytics Engineer to own the data models that ties it all together.
The Role
Data modelling is the core of this job. You'll design and own the semantic layer that makes Bravida's operational and financial data trustworthy, consistent, and accessible for reports today and generative BI tomorrow. AI isn't a side interest here; it's central to how we expect this role to operate and where we're taking our analytics capability.
Architect and own data models in dbt on Snowflake as the primary deliverable
Define and enforce modelling standards, documentation, and data contracts across domains
Build and manage pipelines in Dagster
Work with AI tooling actively to accelerate your own output and enable smarter self-service for the business
Drive our move toward generative analytics, shaping how business users query and interpret data through natural language
Work directly with operations, procurement, and finance to model their domains properly
Lead analytics data quality and reliability improvements across the stack
The Team
The Data & Analytics team sits inside Operational Excellence, a fast-moving function with a mandate to improve how Bravida runs at every level. That means getting out into the business, building relationships with branch managers and project leads across the Nordics, and making data something people actually pull toward rather than have pushed at them. We move quickly, we're visible, and we don't accept "this is how we've always done it." If you need a perfectly quiet environment to do your best work, this probably isn't the right fit. If you thrive on direct feedback, short cycles, and seeing your work land in the real world fast, it is.
What You Bring
3+ years as an Analytics Engineer, Data Engineer, or Data Analyst
Deep dbt experience; you've built and maintained production-grade models others depend on
Strong Snowflake or comparable modern platform experience
Solid grasp of dimensional modelling, data contracts, and semantic layer design
Active user of AI tools in your workflow and a view on how they change the job
Genuine interest in generative BI and what it means for how businesses consume data beyond today
Strong stakeholder management; you can hold a room, push back constructively, and get buy-in from people who weren't looking for it
You spot problems before they're reported and propose solutions before they're requested
You make good calls with incomplete information and don't wait to be told what to build next
English required; Nordic languages a bonus
What We Offer
Ownership of a decision engine that matters at real scale
A modern stack (Snowflake, dbt, Dagster) with active investment in AI and generative BI
Direct access to senior stakeholders across operations, procurement, and finance
A fast team with a real mandate, not a support function waiting for tasks
Autonomy on your own career and continuous development
The construction and installation industry is going through fundamental change in how projects are run, how decisions get made, and how value gets measured. The civic projects Bravida works on: the hospitals, schools, infrastructure, and buildings that society depends on, they deserve to be built and then operated on better data. We take that responsibility seriously. That's what this role is part of.
Process: Intro call with hiring manager, then a practical technical case study followed by meeting the team and discussing the solution. Final step is meeting some of the Operations team and key stakeholders.
You must be eligible to work in Sweden and the EU. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravida Sverige AB
(org.nr 556197-4188)
138 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bravida Jobbnummer
9963244