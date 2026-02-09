Analytics Engineer
About Fairlo
The story of Fairlo began when our founders, Jimmy and Shamon, saw first-hand how unfair and predatory lending practices can trap people in cycles of debt - instead of helping them. Their mother was misled by a major bank - an injustice that inspired them to build something radically different. Fairlo was created to reimagine credit through transparency, flexibility, and respect.
Today, more than 40,000 people rely on Fairlo for responsible credit when life happens. With a 4.7 Trustpilot rating, exceptionally low churn, and a customer base that grows organically, we're proving that transparency and flexibility is not only the right thing to do - it's a winning model.
We're a tight, friendly team of 35 across Stockholm, the UK, and Crete, united by values of kindness, courage, collaboration and common sense. Backed by experienced investors and now taking the step to become a bank, we're entering the most ambitious stage of our journey yet.
And none of that is possible without world-class data foundations.
The mission: why this role exists
This is not a maintenance role. We are hiring a proactive Senior Data Engineer to lead the fundamental redesign and rebuild of our data foundations.
You don't wait for tickets. You actively seek out problems, identify structural weaknesses, propose solutions, and get buy-in to execute them. You will have the opportunity to shape our data platform with full ownership.
Your mission is to transform our data landscape into a reliable, scalable, and well-governed asset. You will be empowered to establish sustainable practices, dramatically improve data quality, and build the platform that enables analysts, product managers, and business leaders to self-serve with confidence.
What you'll be responsible for
Your primary goal is to build a data platform that is scalable, trustworthy, and discoverable.
Data Architecture & Modeling: You will lead the architectural design and hands-on implementation of our new data model in Snowflake. You will refine and build clear, logical data layers, whilst resolving critical data model complexities.
Data Governance & Operations: Establish and enforce robust data governance practices from the ground up. Implement clear naming conventions, scalable role management, and a formal review process for all data engineering changes.
Data Quality & Discoverability: You will be responsible for making data discoverable. Implement a comprehensive data quality and testing framework within dbt, moving us to a state of high trust and reliability.
What we're looking for
Proven Experience: You have significant experience as a Data Engineer, with specific, hands-on success in designing and rebuilding a data warehouse/platform from a complex or legacy state.
Technical Expertise:
dbt: Expert-level proficiency. You live and breathe dbt, understand its best practices, and have used it to build and test complex data models.
Snowflake: Deep knowledge of Snowflake architecture, data modeling best practices, and performance optimization.
ELT & Orchestration: Experience with modern ELT tools (like Airbyte, Fivetran) and orchestration platforms.
Governance Champion: You have strong opinions, informed by experience, on data governance, data quality, and robust engineering practices.
Strong Collaborator: You have excellent communication skills and are comfortable setting requirements and collaborating with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Where you'll work:
Primarily from our Stockholm office, with occasional travel to our locations in the UK, Greece, and soon additional markets as we continue to grow.
We believe in the power of diverse backgrounds and perspectives - people who are driven by vision and ready to shape the future.
If this sounds like the right place for you, we'd love to hear from you. Apply and take the first step toward helping us make Fairlo the most trusted financial partner in the industry, built on a culture of transparency, flexibility, and genuine care for people.
