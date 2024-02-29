Analytics Engineer
Kognity AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognity AB i Stockholm
Ignite the Future of Education as an Analytics Engineer at Kognity!
Are you passionate about revolutionizing education through data-driven insights? Do you have a talent for transforming data into actionable strategies that impact learning outcomes? Join us at Kognity and be a driving force behind the evolution of education as our next Analytics Engineer.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation: Be a part of a trailblazing EdTech company committed to reshaping the future of learning. Your analytics expertise will directly contribute to creating impactful solutions that enhance the learning experience for teachers and students.
Collaborative Culture: Work in a passionate team dedicated to leveraging technology to radically improve learning. Your insights will shape the way we approach analytics, driving positive change for both educators and students.
Career Growth Opportunities: Seize the chance to grow professionally in a dynamic environment. We invest in our employees' development, providing resources and opportunities for continuous learning and advancement.
Responsibilities:
Data Alchemy: Turn educational data into gold by designing and maintaining core data models to empower Kognity to be even more data-driven.
Tech Empowerment: Utilize your technical prowess with tools such as SQL, Python, dbt, BigQuery and Tableau.
Build a self-service data platform to enable stakeholders to access important data efficiently.
Educator Empathy: Understand the unique challenges faced by educators and use analytics to provide them with actionable insights that enhance the teaching and learning experience.
Continuous Improvement: Drive the development and enhancement of our analytics infrastructure, ensuring scalability, accuracy, and relevance to the evolving needs of education.
Requirements:
Proven experience in building and maintaining data models.
Competent in writing data queries in SQL or Python.
A passion for Education: An enthusiasm for making a positive difference in the world of education through the power of data.
Interview process:
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with our Recruiter to explore if the role is your perfect match.
Hiring Manager Hangout: Connect with the team lead for a laid-back conversation. Uncover the nitty-gritty details of the role and let them get to know you.
Case study collab: Join forces with one of our Data Engineers in a hands-on session. Together, you'll review a code sample, and build a data model.
Values Interview: Share your journey by engaging in a lively discussion about your experiences, aligning them with the heartbeat of our company values.
Leadership discussion: Elevate the excitement with a chat with a member of our leadership team. It's the ultimate chance to understand our vision
Our Values:
We maximise progress - We're not just dreamers; we're doers! We dive deep, reflect, and craft strategies that propel us toward our vision. If it means maximum progress, we make it happen, no holding back!
We take ownership - We take initiative and solve problems we see.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create customer value in everything we do.
We are transparent - No secrets, no mysteries. We're the open book of opinions and feedback. Radical transparency is our thing, and we're not shy about sharing information far and wide. Let the truth shine!
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately. We also prioritise our well-being and that of our colleagues. We think long-term.
Benefits
Flexible working; Work in a way that fits around your personal life.
Truly Hybrid - work from anywhere in Sweden or our Stockholm office.
Home office allowance of 5,000 SEK to create a comfortable remote work environment.
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services.
30 days of paid vacation every year.
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1.
MacBook, iPhone as work equipment.
Stock option programme. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognity AB
(org.nr 559023-5080)
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8505120