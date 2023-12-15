Analytics Engineer
Are you ready to be at the forefront of building and develop a data team in a dynamic and rapidly growing tech company? Do you have a passion for turning data into actionable insights? If so, we want you to be part of our journey!
About the job
In the role of Analytics Engineer, you will be responsible for growing, maintaining and optimizing the core DBT layer for our data products that are business-critical for Sendify success. You will be a key resource for data architecture and schema design. Our mission is to build a company-wide data platform using tools such as Stitch, Snowflake, DBT and Hightouch.
As a Analytics Engineer you will be working in the Data & Insights team, collaborate with data analysts and own the transformation that is the foundation for BI, Analytics and Data Science.
The analytics engineering workflow cleans and transforms raw data into consumable information and business logic. In the process, the analytics engineering workflow tests data to ensure it is of high quality, documents all business logic, and ensures data models are running reliably in a production environment.
You will be building data transformation in DBT with close collaboration to both analysts and with input from business owners. Our data pipelines are crucial for us as a business and you will be building, maintaining and supporting data in this role.
Our Stack
We are always aiming to use best-in-class technology. We experiment a lot at the edges, but the core of our system remains clean and stable. Our core data stack is built around Stitch, Snowflake, DBT, Hightouch, Metabase.
What we're looking for
We are ideally looking for someone who has worked in a start-up or scale-up like environment before. We believe you're passionate about solving complex business problems and building awesome data products with high quality and high velocity. You are someone who continuously seeks improvements, enjoys learning new tools and techniques and having fun together as a team.
You are structured, logical and analytical minded. You are a great listener and easy to communicate with all stakeholders in the company. You have a great track record of bringing value to the business by using data, and is something you are also passionate about.
To succeed in your new role, we believe:
• You have multiple years of proven track record as a data analyst, analytics engineer or data engineer.
• You are a great team player that takes pride in our collective success.
• You are keen to keep up with trends and best practices in the industry.
• You are proficiency in data modelling, ETL processes, and data warehousing. You have worked with tools such as Snowflake and DBT before.
• You have an great eye for data infrastructure and schema design
• SQL is your mother tongue and fluent in Python.
• You are experienced with data visualization and analytics tools (e.g., Metabase, Looker, Tableau, Power BI, or similar).
• You are proficient in verbal and written English.
It's a bonus if you:
• Are fluent in Swedish or/and German.
• Have founded or been employed in a product startup previously.
What we're offering
The Data & Insights team is fairly new team at Sendify within an organization with 70 people. You'll be encouraged to express your ideas, explore new technologies, be yourself and most of all have fun. You'll work with other smart people to find creative solutions. In this role you will be in close contact to the management and have big responsibilities for how we develop the Data & Insights team and the data stack forward.
We're bringing people together in a low-ego environment; we don't believe in being stuck to a "one-way only" or "this tech is the best" mindset. The environment we're in is complex and ever-evolving, we move faster with open minds and open hearts.
In addition to entering a helpful and explorative culture, we also offer:
• Occupational pension
• Health benefit
• Accident & private health care insurance
• Parental leave benefits
• Always work half-day before a red day
About Sendify
We set businesses in motion.
Logistics is built on top of handshakes, phone calls, and unread emails left in inboxes. Ever felt how easy it is to miss an email in your inbox? Imagine building your business on the same workflow.
Sendify helps ambitious small businesses to ship smarter. We wrap together real-time pricing, comparison, booking, and tracking in a clean and unified interface to allow customers to spend their time on their business, not logistics.
Meet our teams & product!
Sendify Family (https://careers.sendify.se/people)
Life at Sendify (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatsendify/)
Our product (https://www.sendify.se/en/)
Worried about not having any logistics experience?
Don't be! Our mission is to reinvent shipping for small businesses with affordable and sustainable digital solutions. That's why it's important to bring people from diverse backgrounds and experiences together.
We know this industry is complex. That's why we invest in education starting day one with a two week intensive onboarding program designed specifically to set every new Sendify employee up for success. Ersättning
