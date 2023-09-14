Analytics Engineer
Build Measure Learn Sweden is looking to expand with a Analytics Engineer to join a team at one of our customers. We are a data analytics & engineering consulting company that is expanding to meet market demand (assignments at clients) and to achieve our mission of playing an impactful part in helping companies in Sweden on their journey to become data-driven.
Are you skilled at data engineering and feel that it is time to shift context to continue your growth? Would you like colleagues that are best-in-class and humble about it? We will find a great match between you and assignment where both you and the client benefit. Our clients are in need of help in having data guide their decisions, democratizing data and using data to power everything.
We seek you that love everything about data. You love solving complex data processing problems, building large-scale batch and real-time data pipelines and designing high quality data sets. You are knowledgable and passionate about building and improving and building data platforms that power reliable and impactful data products. You are data-centric and can likely morph between a Data Engineer and Data Scientist. You want to develop your career at a growing company and work with a massive amount of data-points.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Solve complex data processing problems for clients, making an impact across unlimited domains and industries (digital products, banking, insurance, finance, health, e-commerce, marketing, etc.)
Create new datasets for analytics capabilities
Maintain data warehouse and associated pipelines which process large amounts of data per day
Optimize data delivery and re-design infrastructure for greater scalability
Build analytics tools to provide insights into data health and accuracy
Maintain and improve data catalogs
Collaborate with stakeholders to collect business requirements and define successful analytics outcomes
Advocate for data quality, data governance, and data product thinking
Raise our customers technical excellence with clean code, thoughtful pull request reviews and mentoring others
WHO YOU ARE
3 - 7 years of experience of demonstrable experience building and maintaining large data warehouses
Demonstrated ability to design, build and maintain complex data services
Proficient at building datasets that are accurate and easy to understand and consume
Spark in Scala and/or Python
SQL and Relational Databases
Ability to be committed to the end result and help others gets there
You write code daily (Python or Scala)
Enjoy agile development and fluent in continuous Integration and delivery using Git
Fast learner, self-starter and intellectually curious
Fluent in English
Willing to learn, or already know, basic Swedish
IDEALLY, YOU WILL HAVE
Experience shaping and evolving data architecture
Knowledge of one or more business domains
Based near Stockholm or Gothenburg (or willing to relocate to Gothenburg or Stockholm)
Bonus points for:
Community involvement with open source contributions
Experience building data and analytics organizations
Knowledge of advanced statistical analysis techniques
Familiar or skilled with machine learning
WHY JOIN US?
Interesting and forward-looking assignments within fintechs, e-commerce companies and digital startups / scale-ups
Collaborative, transparent, creative and fun loving culture which you will be involved in shaping
Opportunities for personal and professional growth
Investment in your competence development in latest skills & technologies
An international team (including our partner network) ~6 nationalities so far
Competitive salary
Learning & sharing environment - colleagues skilled in their areas and that enjoy knowledge sharing
Have a mid/long term plan of becoming a freelancer? We'd like to be a part of that and help you towards that goal.
Company parties & team activities
Opportunities to have global impact with your work
How to apply:
If you fit the description above, we'd love to hear from you! Email us at: jobs@buildmeasurelearn.se
We're looking forward to your application!
