Analytical Senior Scientists, Inhalation Product Development
2024-01-03
About the position
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
Responsibilities
We're looking for talented and motivated Analytical Scientists to join our Analytical Sciences team working with characterization of inhaled molecules within IPD in Gothenburg.
As a Senior Analytical Scientist you will independently design, lead and perform high quality analytical science to support project decisions. You will join a highly collaborative team who works with both manual and automated analytical techniques to deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
To be successful in this role you will need a scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus. You should possess an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work, be flexible and have a collaborative and problem-solving mind-set. This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent analytical expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of analytical science at AstraZeneca.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Msc (Ph.D degree a plus) in relevant scientific discipline or 5+ years of industrial experience of analytical work with small molecules or biomolecules in the drug development phase.
• Expertise in analytical chromatography and relevant detection techniques for small molecules
• Extensive in analytical method development and validation.
• Experience with solving technical challenges and problems.
• Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis and experience working in a GMP environment is not mandatory but a plus.
• Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate in English both orally and in writing within a global project environment.
Other Desirable skills:
o Experience of working in a GMP environment.
o Profound knowledge of the discovery and development phase and awareness of clinical drug development.
About the organisation
This is a consulting assignement at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg for one year starting in February 2024. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
