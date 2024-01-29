Analytical scientists Oral Product Development
We are seeking two motivated Analytical Scientists for Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
Do you possess scientific expertise in analytical science? Are you known for your structured approach and the capability to thrive in high-pressure environments with tight timelines? We are currently offering an opportunity for two consultants to join the team in the roles of Analytical Scientists within the Analytical Science Unit in the Oral Product Development department at AstraZeneca Gothenburg.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consulting assignment starting in March and expected to continue until the end of December. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.
Your Responsibilities
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing , documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
The Bigger Picture
AstraZeneca is one of the world 's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we 're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients ' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Our Expectations
* BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or analytical science, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
* Scientific knowledge within analytical science, laboratory experience including working with computerized systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small molecules.
* Experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry is an advantage.
* If you have experience from working in a GMP environment or worked in AstraZeneca or pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
* Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
