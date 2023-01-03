Analytical Scientist to Astra Zeneca, Gothenburg
2023-01-03
Astra Zeneca is looking for a talented and motivated analytical scientist!
Do you have an interest in analytical chemistry? Do you know how to run and maintain chromatographic equipment? Great! If you would like to work in a cross-functional environment using state of the art technology, please continue reading. Apply today and you might be the next member in the Separation Science Laboratory team within the Pharmaceutical Science function at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
You will join a highly competent team and collaboratively drive the delivery of pure compounds to our early portfolio. With a background in separation science, you 'll demonstrate expertise applied to the purification and characterization of synthetic Oligonucleotides, Peptides and molecular conjugates thereof.
Your Responsibilities
This is a lab-based role where you will be accountable for providing separation science expertise and facilitate the delivery of different new modalities with right quality to portfolio projects across our therapy areas within AstraZeneca. The team is working in close collaboration with scientists in other functions with the goal to develop the therapeutics of the future. We believe that our new colleague has a problem-solving mindset and can find innovative approaches to complex scientific questions. You work well independently, but you also enjoy teamwork and collaboration and can communicate well across functional boundaries.
The Bigger Picture
The vision for Pharmaceutical Sciences is to deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). The portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules to nucleotide-based therapies and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca 's therapy areas.
Our Expectations
You are expected to:
* Be laboratory based and work collaboratively with colleagues
* Run and maintain chromatographic equipment
* Effectively operate with scientists from other functions in a highly cross-disciplinary environment
Essential requirements
* Scientific knowledge within analytical chemistry
* Technical skills and experience to use and maintain chromatographic equipment
* Excellent problem-solving skills
* Excellent English, both spoken and written
* Work collaboratively, prioritise your own work and act decisively
