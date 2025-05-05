Analytical Engineer to Schibsted - Subscription Data Products
Our democracies depend on independent journalism - that's our business!
Schibsted Media consists of some of the leading Nordic newspapers and media brands like VG, Aftenposten, Svenska Dagbladet, Aftonbladet, and many more. Now, Schibsted Media is since spring 2024 a new, independent company, and our ambition is to become the leading media destination in the Nordics.
Schibsted is already at the forefront of technological development. Schibsted Media will continue developing amazing products, strengthening authentic journalism, and tailor-made content for our users. Everyone who works at Schibsted Media is a part of this bigger mission; reaching and empowering millions of people in their daily lives through offerings with superior relevance and authenticity.
Shape the Future of Subscription Services with Data at Schibsted Media
At Schibsted, we are dedicated to driving innovation and excellent journalism across our leading news brands. Subscription Data Products team is at the forefront of this, leveraging data to enhance our subscription platforms used by over two million subscribers. Join us in our mission to transform media through data-driven insights and technology.
Who We Are:
Schibsted Media sets the standard in digital media and journalism in Scandinavia, with a robust portfolio including Svenska Dagbladet, VG, Aftonbladet, Aftenposten, and more. Our Subscription Data Products team is a key part of this success, working closely with brands to optimize subscription services and user engagement through advanced data solutions.
The team is centrally placed and we are responsible for maintaining data-pipelines and building data-products within the subscription domain. Our stakeholders are other Data & Insights teams within our company, PMs for components within our plattform and product owners.
Empowering decisions through data - that's where you come in.
About the role
As an Analytic Engineer, you will:
- Collaborate across teams: Act as a key connector between the Subscription Data team and stakeholders in CRM, Monetization, and Marketing Automation, ensuring business needs are translated into impactful data solutions.
- Develop internal data products: Build and enhance analytics-ready data sets that support internal workflows and unlock insights across teams.
- Own process improvements: Drive initiatives to increase data adoption, boost quality, and promote best practices throughout the organization.
- Model and transform data: Design and maintain robust data models in dbt, supporting reporting, analytics, and commercial decision-making in Snowflake.
- Enable data use at scale: Create documentation, run workshops, and support teams in using data products effectively and responsibly.
- Ensure data quality and governance: Uphold high standards for data consistency, accuracy, and compliance with GDPR and internal policies.
- Turn needs into solutions: Translate complex business needs into structured, scalable data models used across Schibsted.
What we're looking for
Skills & experience
- Good understanding of subscription businesses and similar and performance KPIs.
- Experience working with Zuora and Salesforce data models.
- Advanced skills in SQL, dbt, and Snowflake. (Bonus: experience with Python, Airflow, and AWS.)
- Strong grasp of data modeling best practices, with an emphasis on reusability and scalability.
- Ability to translate business questions into well-defined data solutions.
- Experience working with financial data and subscription analytics.
Soft skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset.
- Ability to work in a structured and systematic manner towards various operational requirements
- Excellent collaboration and stakeholder management skills-you can speak both "data" and "business".
- Comfortable in fast-paced environments with shifting priorities.
- Detail-oriented with a passion for clean, reliable data.
Education
- Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g. Data Engineering, Computer Science, Business Analytics, etc.)
Why join us?
At Schibsted, your work truly matters. We believe in strengthening democratic society by helping people make informed decisions-and data is at the heart of that mission. As an Analytic Engineer, you'll help us create the data foundation for more ethical, intelligent, and impactful media.
Interested?
Apply now to help shape how data empowers decision-making at one of the most influential media groups in the Nordics. Let's build something meaningful together.
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
