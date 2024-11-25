Analytical chemist with a background in data evaluation.
Job description
Analytical Chemist
Are you ready for a new challenge?
This is a great opportunity for someone with a passion for analytical chemistry who wants to work for a successful and growing medical device company in a very well equipped laboratory.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
The primary responsibilities will involve analyzing and evaluating data from various experiments, as well as writing and compiling reports that are clear and accurate in compliance with relevant regulatory guidelines and requirements. In addition to data evaluation, part of the role will involve practical laboratory work, so comfort with hands-on work in a lab environment is essential.
Knowledge of Swedish is a plus, but not a requirement. The assignment is expected to be temporary, lasting between 6 and 12 months, with a start date in early 2025. The position may involve collaboration with other specialists in the field, so the ability to work independently as well as communicate and collaborate effectively with team members is important.
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
About the position
We are now looking for an analytical chemist with a strong background in data evaluation. The ideal candidate should have experience working in a regulated environment, and we would prefer candidates with proficiency in instruments such as GC/MS (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry) and LC/MS (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry), particularly with QTOF (Quadrupole-Time of Flight) technology.
