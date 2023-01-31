Analytical Chemist, Gothenburg
Randstad AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you ready for a new challenge?
This is a great opportunity for someone with a passion for analytical chemistry who wants to work for a successful and growing medical device company in a very well equipped laboratory.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. 'k At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
About the position
You are an important part of R&D and you will, both independently and together with colleagues, plan, carry out and document experimental studies and analyses in the laboratory. Analyses are performed using advanced analytical instruments (e.g. GC, GC-MS, LC, LCMS, IR, DSC, microscopy, etc.). The work also involves sample preparation, method development, method validation and troubleshooting mainly on GCMS and LCMS, and as an expert you contribute with experience and expertise to solve complex tasks related to GCMS and LCMS.
Qualifications
Who are you?
We expect you to have a degree in analytical chemistry and several years of work experience in the field. You have solid practical and theoretical knowledge of analytical techniques such as GCMS and/or LCMS. You are driven and have experience of working independently as well as together with colleagues. Experience of method validation, experimental design and statistics is an advantage. You must have good computer skills and be able to express yourself well in speech and writing, as we have high standards for documentation and reporting.
About the company
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
For more information: Please contact Yonis Ismail, yonis.ismail@randstad.se Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201425363". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Yonis Ismail yonis.ismail@randstad.se Jobbnummer
7397836